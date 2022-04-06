Boy Suffers Significant Head Injury After Incident on Major Theme Park Ride

While theme Parks often do everything in their power to keep Guests safe during their visit, sometimes accidents can be prevented.

At Movie World in Queensland, Australia, a young boy suffered a significant laceration in the back of his head after falling from the Looney Tunes Carousel.

The boy was quickly treated at the scene by both a registered nurse at the Queensland theme Park and an off-duty registered nurse before paramedics arrived on the scene and took over. “The first aid was very important, I think it calmed a lot of people down at the scene,” Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor William Houghton said.

Houghton added the first aid the boy received helped dramatically when ambulance services arrived to transport him to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Village Roadshow Theme Parks, the operator for Movie World in Australia, released a statement mentioning an investigation was taking place to look into what caused the accident. The ride is to remain closed while said investigation is underway. The statement reads:

Our thoughts are with the guest and his family and we wish him a speedy recovery.

We pride ourselves on our standards of care and quality and an investigation is being conducted as a matter of priority into the exact cause of the incident. In an abundance of caution the ride has been closed while we understand how the incident occurred.