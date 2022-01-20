Multiple Guest Seizures Resulting in Hospitalization Reported at Walt Disney World Resort

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando is a vacation hotspot. Renowned for its incomparable theme parks and unparalleled experiences, the Central Florida destination is named, rightly so, The Most Magical Place On Earth.

However, just because Disney Parks like Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, and water parks like Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, enchant Guests each and every day, it does not stop real life from seeping in and sometimes in more serious cases than others.

Each quarter, the Florida theme parks — including Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort — release any incidents, accidents, and injuries that have happened on site. This most recent quarter, the Orlando Sentinel has revealed multiple incidents happening on Disney Resort property. While the report details the occurrence of what happened and where, it does not state any follow-up information such as longer than 24-hour hospital visits, further treatment, or any lasting effects of the Guest’s issue. The Orlando Sentinel reminds readers that “The parks avoid state inspections by self-reporting injuries through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.”

The incidents they reported at the Walt Disney World Resort, that resulted in at least 24 hours of hospitalization include cardiac issues and seizures after riding Disney attractions. They said:

On Oct. 6, a 58-year-old woman felt dizzy and fell while leaving Toy Story Mania! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. At the Magic Kingdom, a 39-year-old man had a seizure on Oct. 9 after riding Splash Mountain.

Two days later, an 81-year-old man with an undisclosed pre-existing condition had “stroke-like symptoms” after leaving Pirates of the Caribbean. A 20-year-old woman had a seizure after riding The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh at the same park later that month.

There were other accidents noted:

On Oct. 13, an 82-year-old man passed out on Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. A day earlier, a 57-year-old woman had “cardiac symptoms” after riding the Expedition Everest — Legend of the Forbidden Mountain roller coaster at the park. On Oct. 27, an 18-year-old man lost consciousness and fell after leaving Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Hollywood Studios. Two guests reported injuries after riding Avatar Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in December. On Dec. 18, a 69-year-old man felt “unwell” after riding the attraction, and three days later a 69-year-old woman felt “disoriented.”

It is worth noting that for rides, Disney World has comprehensive health and safety guides and warnings posted at each attraction entrance, while the full Walt Disney World Property Rules can be viewed here.

More on Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort is currently amid The World’s Most Magical Celebration — its 50th anniversary. The 18-month-long event has seen the Parks debut new character costumes, merchandise, which had Guests fighting on October 1, and new experiences such as the Disney Enchantment fireworks at Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom Park, Disney KiteTails at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Harmonious at World Showcase.

However, despite the birthday celebrations, Guests have complained about the Disney Genie tool, and more specifically, the Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane Selections, element of the app. Long queues, the abolishing of virtual ride systems, and ride breakdowns like Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance have left Disney Park visitors gunning for answers and refunds — even going so far as to launch a “Fire Disney CEO Bob Chapek” petition in retaliation to the CEO’s actions. Just a few months ago, former Walt Disney Company CEO, Bob Iger, noted that the House of Mouse should continue its creative thinking and not become simply a data-driven corporation, especially where the Parks are concerned.

This year at Walt Disney World will see the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction debut in EPCOT this summer while the highly-anticipated, and now slightly controversial, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will finally welcome its Guests to the galaxy, far, far away.

