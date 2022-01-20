Universal Guest Hospitalized After Suffering Seizure at Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort is known for its spectacular and thrilling attractions at three different Parks across the Orlando area.

Guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort are treated to unique experiences at Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay.

However, just because these Parks can provide enjoyment and thrill for Guests, it does not mean that unfortunate instances can’t occur, sometimes in more serious cases than others.

Each quarter, the Florida theme parks — including Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort — release any incidents, accidents, and injuries that have happened on site. This most recent quarter, the Orlando Sentinel has revealed one unfortunate instance that happened at Universal Studios Florida in Universal Orlando Resort. While the report details the occurrence of what happened and where, it does not state any follow-up information such as longer than 24-hour hospital visits, further treatment, or any lasting effects of the Guest’s issue. The Orlando Sentinel reminds readers that “The parks avoid state inspections by self-reporting injuries through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.”

We recently reported on multiple Guest seizures that resulted in hospitalization at Walt Disney World Resort, but there was also an instance that occurred at Universal Orlando.

On December 2, a 27 year-old-woman had a seizure at Fast & Furious — Supercharged in Universal Studios Florida. While the report does not say how long she remained in the hospital, the report confirmed that this instance required at least 24 hours of hospitalization.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Fast & Furious– Supercharged reads:

Join The Family. Join The Ride. Join the crew for an immersive Fast & Furious experience. Step into an amazing re-creation of the crew’s headquarters filled with actual movie props and supercharged vehicles you’ve only seen on the big screen. Ride along with Dom, Letty, Hobbs and Roman on a street chase in the middle of the high-octane world of the Fast & Furious blockbuster films.

Universal Orlando Resort just recently shut down the attraction Shrek 4-D permanently and the Revenge of the Mummy dark coaster is currently closed for a lengthy refurbishment and isn’t expected to reopen until late summer 2022.

In addition, Jurassic Park River Adventure over at Universal’s Islands of Adventure will remain closed for a couple more weeks as it undergoes scheduled maintenance. Just this week, the Hogwarts Express unexpectedly closed down and has now been closed for multiple days. There is no timetable at this point for its return.

Guests who visit Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure are treated to a plethora of thrilling attractions including Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood Rip It, Ride It, Rock It, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and many more.

The Epic Universe, Universal’s newest theme park, is currently under construction and could potentially open in 2025.

