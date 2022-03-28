Major Theme Park Closes Drop Attraction In Wake Of Florida Tragedy

After the tragic death of a 14-year-old boy at ICON Park in Orlando, Dollywood decided to temporarily suspend operations for Drop Line, the Park’s free-fall ride.
Though Dollywood has a different version of the ride involved in the terrible accident, the one at their Park comes from the same manufacturer, Funtime Rides from Austria. In an official statement, they mentioned the safety of their Guests is their top priority and that this decision came out of an abundance of caution.
You can read the complete statement down below:
We were deeply saddened to hear of the heartbreaking accident at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginably difficult time.
Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic incident, the safety of our Guests is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, and until further details about the accident at ICON Park are known, we have temporarily closed Drop Line, our drop tower ride that was developed by the same manufacturer.
Dollywood’s public relations team has released no further information regarding timelines or future plans for the ride at this time.
The official Dollywood Parks & Resorts site describes the Drop Line attraction as follows:
Drop Line lifts Guests more than 20 stories above Dollywood’s Timber Canyon. The ride’s gondola slowly spins around the tower as it ascends, providing Guests with a bird’s eye view of the Great Smoky Mountains.
Guests shouldn’t get too comfortable with the commanding vantage point they find high above the ground; however, in an instant, Drop Line plummets them back to the ground in a thrilling rush of excitement.
Special Attraction Information: Drop Line is subject to closures during inclement weather conditions including lightning, snow, extreme cold, or hot temperatures and high winds.
More on Dollywood
In Tennessee, one of the best theme parks that anyone can visit is Dollywood. Not only is the Park owned by musical sensation Dolly Parton, but it is also doing a lot for the employees who work there.
The official website for Dollywood describes the Park as follows:
Incredible experience… Authentic fun… Unforgettable memories… Crafted daily. Spanning 160 acres in the Great Smoky Mountains, Dollywood theme park offers more than 50 world-class rides, high-energy entertainment, award-winning dining and the friendliest theme park atmosphere in the world! We even received an award for being so friendly!
Do you think Dollywood made the right decision closing this ride? Let us know in the comments.