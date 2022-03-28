Major Theme Park Closes Drop Attraction In Wake Of Florida Tragedy

After the tragic death of a 14-year-old boy at ICON Park in Orlando, Dollywood decided to temporarily suspend operations for Drop Line, the Park’s free-fall ride.

Though Dollywood has a different version of the ride involved in the terrible accident, the one at their Park comes from the same manufacturer, Funtime Rides from Austria. In an official statement, they mentioned the safety of their Guests is their top priority and that this decision came out of an abundance of caution.

You can read the complete statement down below:

We were deeply saddened to hear of the heartbreaking accident at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginably difficult time.