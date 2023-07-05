Multiple Guests were stranded aboard the “world’s best coaster” after a confusing accident. “Hang in there, bro.”

Roller coasters worldwide appear to be suffering from multiple malfunctions, putting Guests at risk when visiting the Parks. Inside the Magic recently reported on a cable snapping mid-ride on the world’s tallest and faster coaster, as well as multiple coasters going off their rails, with one tragic incident resulting in the death of a 35-year-old woman. And recently, another coaster left Guests stranded after a confusing accident, waiting for rescue teams to save them.

Medusa Steel Coaster in Six Flags Mexico was “ranked the #1 Steel Roller Coaster in the 2017 TPR Coaster Poll,” taking Guests on a high-speed thrilling ride through the hybrid roller coaster with an over-100-feet drop. However, it would appear that the coaster can’t hold that ranking anymore, mainly due to a recent incident that left multiple Guests stranded several feet off the ground as they waited for rescue teams after an unexpected malfunction.

Twitter user Arturo Luna Silva (@ALunaSilva) shared a video of the incident in which multiple Guests can be seen stuck on a completely stopped train, nearly atop the coaster’s hill. At the same time, theme park and security personnel worked to rescue the parkgoers safely.

“These Guests lived moments of panic after a train of the theme park ride “Medusa” at Six Flags in #CDMX stopped at the top of a hill due to an alleged electrical failure,” shared the user.

Momentos de pánico vivieron estas personas luego de que un vagón del juego mecánico "Medusa" en SixFlag en la #CDMX se quedó parado en lo alto de una subida, debido a una supuesta falla eléctrica. ⁦@Pueblaonline⁩ pic.twitter.com/dm3b1Txphc — Arturo Luna Silva (@ALunaSilva) July 2, 2023

Latinus (@latinus_us) shared another video taken by a group of Guests likely being evacuated from Medusa Steel Coaster’s queue due to the incident and emergency stop. This angle shows rescue personnel and theme park workers climbing the coaster’s hill to assist the stranded Guests while the bystanders commented, “Hang in there, bro,” and “At least we weren’t up there.” However, neither of the videos showed the resolution of the accident. You can see the video below:

Due to voltage variations, the theme park ride ‘Medusa’ got stranded in Six Flags Mexico #Latinus #InformaciónParaTi (translated)

Six Flags Mexico shared an official statement addressing the incident and its cause. “At Six Flags Mexico, our top priority will always be the safety of our Guests, as well as keeping them informed on what happens. Therefore, regarding recent publications in the media, we share our stance,” theme park officials commented on a Tweet. The complete statement reads:

Our theme park rides are equipped with a high-technology security system that triggers automatically and safely whenever it detects any electrical variation. On Thursday, June 29, 2023, those security systems detected variations on Medusa Steel Coaster stopping the ride in a safe place, so we carried out our safety protocols on the ride. These protocols specify that Guests should be escorted back to the launch station safely; which we carried out without further inconveniences. Safety is our top priority and the roller coaster continues to operate regularly.

Per Six Flags’ statement, Medusa Steel Coaster didn’t require any significant maintenance work, and, fortunately, no Guests were injured during the emergency stop and evacuation from the former “world’s best roller coaster.”

What do you think of this incident? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!