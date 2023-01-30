After a popular roller coaster faced an unexpected malfunction, Guests were left stuck for three hours, concerned for their safety.

Most Guests visit their favorite theme park thinking of enjoying a day packed with fun, thrills, and excitement while riding their favorite attractions, enjoying the different entertainment offerings, and even indulging in some delicious snacks. However, while seeing themselves involved in an accident is the last thing going through their minds, there is always a possibility that something unexpected could happen, especially when riding a high-speed roller coaster.

Recently, a group of over thirty Guests was stuck on Superman The Final Escape at Six Flags Mexico for three hours as theme park employees and local authorities arrived to try and resolve an unexpected malfunction. TikTok user @monchis_690 shared a video of the incident, commenting he and his party noticed that the coaster was operating at a low speed and the cars were jerking too much during their ride but never expected to be stuck for so long.

The user comments that theme park employees were rushing around the attraction as the car was stopped entirely and that when local authorities began to arrive, the party was terrified. The user did not share the resolution to the incident, but he and the rest of the Guests riding the thrilling roller coaster must’ve been evacuated safely after the incident. You can see the video below.

#viral #sixflags #superman #atorado

Viewers quickly commented the group should be thankful that they got stuck near the end of the coaster and not on a hill and that they had similar experiences during recent visits. However, others commented that the video had been staged, as the time difference is notorious, and it would appear that the incident happened at the same time as the theme park’s fireworks show, during which viewers commented all rides were stopped.

Six Flags Mexico has not released any information regarding malfunctions or refurbishments on the ride, and according to the theme park’s website, Superman The Final Escape remains open and operational as of this article’s publishing.

Have you ever experienced a malfunction on a roller coaster? Tell us about it in the comments below!