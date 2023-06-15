Disney World Location Shut Down for Extended Time

There’s plenty of construction and updates happening at Walt Disney World Resort.

In Magic Kingdom Park, Disney just recently closed down Splash Mountain permanently in Frontierland to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The new attraction, which will feature many original cast members returning to voice their characters, is expected to open in late 2024. There are rumors swirling that Frontierland could be rethemed to New Orleans Square to fit the theming of Princess and the Frog.

In addition, Disney has teased a major expansion just outside of Frontierland for a project titled “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain.” The expectation is that the land will be Encanto-themed, but other concept arts have included Coco and Disney Villains.

Over at EPCOT, Walt Disney World Resort is in the midst of completely transforming the Park. With Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind now open, World Discovery is complete. However, two other lands are still finishing construction. The World Celebration Neighborhood will house Dreamers Point and a statue of Walt Disney himself when it opens. Also, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, will open in World Nature at EPCOT, near The Land Pavilion and The Seas with Nemo & Friends.

The construction and closures don’t stop here, though.

Disney’s BoardWalk is a vibrant entertainment and dining district and is inspired by the boardwalks of early 20th-century coastal towns like Coney Island and Atlantic City, Disney’s BoardWalk offers a nostalgic and lively atmosphere. The BoardWalk area features a variety of entertainment options, including restaurants, shops, nightlife venues, and recreational activities. Visitors can enjoy strolling along the boardwalk, taking in the sights, sounds, and flavors of the waterfront district.

There are several dining options available at Disney’s BoardWalk, ranging from casual eateries to upscale restaurants. Guests can find a variety of cuisines, including seafood, Italian, American, and more. Some popular dining establishments include the Flying Fish and the ESPN Club. In addition to dining, the BoardWalk offers various entertainment experiences. There is a lively nightlife scene with bars, dance clubs, and a dueling piano bar. The Atlantic Dance Hall and the Jellyrolls dueling piano bar are particularly popular among guests looking for evening entertainment.

Unfortunately, we’ve learned that Disney has extended the closure of offerings for one popular restaurant. Trattoria al Forno has been in the midst of refurbishment this week and has only offered limited breakfast items during this time. The restaurant was supposed to reopen on June 18 with a full menu, but recent reports indicate this will be extended.

While Disney hopes to reopen the restaurant fully this month, it seems that we’ll have to wait a little longer to enjoy its dinner offerings and much more.

Has this closure affected your Disney World vacation? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!