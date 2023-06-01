New Minnie Mouse “Trip Around Europe” Debuts at Disney Park

Disney’s most iconic mouse (no, not that one, the other one) is front and center of this new Disney Park experience.

While Mickey Mouse may hog most of the spotlight, Minnie Mouse has been a key part of Walt Disney Animation’s history for just as long. She made her debut in the same short as Mickey – Plane Crazy (1928) – and has even gone on to join him with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Just like Mickey, Minnie is typically available to meet Guests in every Disney Park across the world. As of 2023, you can find her across Disney World, Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris. (And breathe.)

At the latter, Minnie Mouse’s meet and greet just got an upgrade. Today (June 1), Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris debuted a brand-new experience: “Meet and Greet across Europe with Minnie or her friends.”

Based in Arcade Beta at Videopolis in Discoveryland (the Park’s equivalent of Tomorrowland), this gives Guests the chance to join Minnie on a “trip around Europe” by capturing a photo with the mouse in front of various famous monuments, including the Eiffel Tower, Big Ben, the Tower of Pisa, and other iconic locations.

Minnie herself will be decked out in a France-inspired outfit, complete with a hat embellished like the Eiffel Tower. On some occasions, she may be replaced by another “friend,” such as Clarabelle Cow.

For now, there’s no scheduled end date for this experience. However, the Disneyland Paris website does note that “this Meet ‘n’ Greet experience may be changed, delayed or removed without prior notice.”

Disneyland Paris is currently in the middle of the Grand Finale of its 30th Anniversary celebrations, which has brought about the long-awaited reopening of “it’s a small world” and the upcoming return of Les Mystères du Nautilus. It also marked the reintroduction of “Disney Dreams!” as the Park’s nighttime spectacular and a new version of its pre-show, Disney D-Lights.