Hello Kitty Theme Park to Be Replaced With “Nightmare” Experience

For lovers of all things pink and cute, Sanrio Puroland is the equivalent of paradise in a theme park.

Opened in Tokyo, Japan, in 1990, Sanrio Puroland was designed as a direct rival to Tokyo Disney Resort. The entire Park is situated indoors, where Guests can roam the aesthetically-pleasing worlds of Hello Kitty and other Sanrio characters, such as My Melody and Cinnamoroll.

Or at least, that’s usually the case. Big changes are coming to Sanrio Puroland this summer – and they’re more ‘horror movie’ than ‘Hello Kitty.’

On June 10 and 17, the usually quaint and cozy Park will play host to Nightmare Land – two nights of haunted houses packed with zombies, ghosts, and clowns.

Japanese haunted houses are typically another level of immersive, and Nightmare Land is no exception. Hosted by haunted house company Obaken, the event will be spread across six areas of Sanrio Puroland and feature five different themed sections: Zombie Tribe, Creature Tribe, Ghost Tribe, Clown Tribe, and Mad Tribe.

To escape, Guests will be expected to complete puzzles in each area. In the meantime, monsters lurk behind every corner to try and snatch away the “Sash of Life” each visitor will receive upon entering the Park. So, just a little different to your usual Hello Kitty meet and greets.

Thankfully, anyone after the usual sugary-sweet fun of Sanrio Puroland won’t miss out. Sanrio Puroland remains open, with the event taking place after hours from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are limited to 1,000 visitors per night and cost 5,980 yen (US$45).

As of 2023, Sanrio Puroland is the biggest Hello Kitty fix the world has to offer. However, soon Guests will be able to enjoy more Sanrio fun with the opening of the Sanya Hello Kitty Theme Park Resort in Haitang Bay, China. Set to open in 2025, the Resort will include themed attractions, shops, and even a hotel. Hello Kitty’s road to world domination continues.