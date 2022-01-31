Hello Kitty Dominates the Theme Park Game, New Park Announced

If you are a Hello Kitty fan, get ready because you will need to start saving up to plan a 2025 vacation to China!

It seems that 2025 will be a big year for theme parks. Recently, Universal confirmed that Epic Universe, the third gate Park at Universal Orlando Resort, will be joining Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay water park in 2025. Now, we know that there will be a Hello Kitty theme park in China come 2025 as well. Hello Kitty holds a major presence in China, so it is not surprising to see that there will soon be an entire Park dedicated to the adorable cat. What is interesting is that Universal actually has a ton of Hello Kitty IP loaded into their Parks as well.

Universal Studios Florida even has an entire Hello Kitty Store where Universal IP is redone to the style of Hello Kitty! Outside of the shop, Guests can also get their photo with the massive and life-size Hello Kitty statue. The Sanya Hello Kitty Theme Park Resort will be 52 acres and can be found in the “Haitang Bay area of China, which sits along the southern island of Hainan,” according to Travel and Leisure.

The theme park will be home to attractions, shopping, and a hotel, including a 221-room Hyatt, which will offer Hello Kitty themed rooms, among other Sanrio characters for Guests to enjoy.

Jeffery Pun, the chief executive officer of the Keyestone Group — creators of the Park — noted:

“We believe that the hotel and Sanya Hello Kitty Resort will become icons in Hainan’s tourism landscape and enable us to tap the growing demand for high-quality travel experiences in this region“

At the moment, those visiting Tokyo can say hello to Hello Kitty at Sanrio Puroland. Sanrio Puroland, also known as Hello Kitty Land, is an indoor theme park located in Tama New Town, Tokyo, Japan. Guests can even hop on the Sanrio Character Boat Ride where they can see Hello Kitty’s private quarters and take a photo with her at the end of the attraction. Hello Kitty can also be found in Sanrio Harmonyland in Hiji.

Would you like to visit the hew Hello Kitty Park once it is built in 2025?

