Walt Disney World is often hailed for its iconic rides and standout attractions, yet some experiences are offered at Universal Orlando Resort that Disney can’t hold a candle to.

Today Disney World sees a lot of neighboring theme park contenders throughout the greater Orlando area and other surrounding parts of Central Florida, including Tampa, Cypress Gardens, and Winter Haven. Yet locally based Universal Orlando Resort remains its number one competitor and biggest area threat, so to speak.

While Disney continues to suffer losses in fandom and Guest satisfaction, Universal now has so many developmental irons in the fire and holds the future promise for even more elaborate rides, attractions, and overall satisfying Guest experiences. That’s not to say that there aren’t already plenty of current offerings to make Disney understandably jealous. It’s difficult to discern just how many rides at Universal Studios Disney is secretly yearning for, but we at Inside the Magic have a pretty good idea that these 10 attractions make the list.

The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man

With its newer Marvel associations, Disney would love to claim this 3D motion-simulated experience featuring the one and only Spider-Man. Onsite at Universal Islands of Adventure, this has been one of the Park’s most raved-about attractions since opening on the scene in 1999, owing to the newer, innovative, groundbreaking ride technology of the day.

E.T. Adventure

This is one of the most beloved, timeless attractions in Universal Studios—a true classic that still shines bright. Having premiered in 1990, it is the only opening-day ride still in operation and remains a rite-of-passage tradition for longtime Universal Parkgoers.

Flight of the Hippogriff

While distinctly Harry Potter-themed in nature, this family-friendly coaster would have made the perfect addition to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park had plans for the never-built Beastly Kingdom moved forward. It cannot be denied that Universal is more about thrill rides, and Disney gears toward more docile delights. And this magical-themed coaster certainly qualifies as being of the latter making.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

Some feel that TRON Lightcycle/Run answers the question, “What is the new ride at Disney World that is most similar to Hagrid?” However, many others would gladly attest to Hagrid’s as being a much more all-around enjoyable experience. For this standout ride, you have the perfect balance of thrills and thematic Harry Potter components in ways you must experience personally to fully understand.

Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts

Again, we have another Harry Potter ride. In truth, Disney is probably envious of most featured Harry Potter attractions, but this one has been hailed as possibly the best ride in all of Universal. It’s a unique hybrid combo of a dark ride with coaster-like thrills and elements. Therefore, it offers a multifaceted blend of the best quality experiences in one. And that’s hard to beat!

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit

This high-speed coaster is a viable competitor to Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster in Hollywood Studios, and it blows the aforementioned competition out of the water. Unlike Disney’s offering, this isn’t a dark ride but a sky-high thrilling experience that takes off at a vertical ascent and reaches a maximum speed of 65 miles per hour. The best part is choosing your own accompanying ride soundtrack, including offerings from a “secret” playlist.

The Incredible Hulk Coaster

Here’s another “incredible” roller coaster of great acclaim—and it’s again a Marvel-themed delight to make Disney envious. This time the featured creature is the Incredible Hulk. Located at Islands of Adventure, this thrilling attraction boasts seven inversions and even takes off at an intense 67 miles per hour!

Jurassic Park River Adventure

This Jurassic Park-themed water ride packs the robust adventure Disney World currently lacks, especially with the recent closure of Splash Mountain and the fact that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is not set to open until next year. It brings to life the thrilling theme from the namesake film franchise and even features an intense 85-foot drop.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster

Here is another Jurassic Park-themed thrill, this one a newer experience that’s currently trending as the next big roller coaster. Be warned, though, it is intense and has all the signature callouts—height, speed, inversions, and velocity! Oh, and dinosaurs, too.

Revenge of the Mummy

This dark ride attraction, based on Universal’s 1999 film The Mummy (and its sequel), presents a classic indoor roller coaster experience. Despite its theme, there’s nothing too scary nor intense about the experience, making it a fantastic family-friendly pick—the kind of stuff Disney would gladly welcome.

What other Universal attractions do you think Disney wishes it had? Let us know in the comments.