Disney Opens New Attraction Outside of Florida

Disney is making an appearance in the “Sooner State” as one of its most popular attractions plans a production outside of Florida, contributing to one of the nation’s most popular events.

Disney Travels to the Oklahoma State Fair

The Oklahoma State Fair is about to get more magical as Disney announces its plans to attend the event and put on an unforgettable show. The “Sooner State” fair was born in 1907. It is at the crossroads of two major American highways and hosts around 2.34 million people annually.

The Oklahoma State Fair only skipped four years in its entire history. Each incident was due to circumstances like war or situations like the recent pandemic. It’s been used to promote morale, the state’s identity, and to embrace the active culture of Oklahoma.

Disney On Ice Hits the Sooner State

An iconic fair, even on a global scale, the Oklahoma State Fair runs from September 14 through September 24, 2023. The Disney On Ice event is a presentation of Frozen and Encanto. Taking place at the Jim Norick Arena, it runs from Thursday to Tuesday, with weekend dates having an impressive three showings.

Why This Disney on Ice Show is Special

For the performance, the Frozen show focuses on “Anna’s adventure to find Elsa,” while the Encanto show focuses on the Madrigal family in a story that follows Mirabel on her trek to “save her enchanted family home.” Per tradition, the event hosts are none other than Minnie and Mickey Mouse.

The Oklahoma State Fair earned the entire state the title of the “Horse Show Capital of the World.” With Disney On Ice hitting the scene, perhaps it will also become popular for its icy wonders. As such a long-running feature, the melding of this fair with Disney’s centennial wonder is undoubtedly promising.

As the official site says, “YOU are the magic!” The on-ice endeavor is just a way of immersing fans in an enchanting environment so visitors can get that little extra pixie dust for an end-of-summer event.

Have you ever been to this long-standing fair? Would you go to a Disney show? Share your thoughts in the comments down below!