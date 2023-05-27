Calling all animal enthusiasts!

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, released in 1937 by Walt Disney Pictures, marked a significant milestone for The Walt Disney Company as its first full-length animated feature film. This groundbreaking movie revolutionized the animation industry, establishing Disney as a pioneer of storytelling and exceptional quality. Over the course of a century, Disney’s influence has expanded immensely — to the point they even have their own streaming service, Disney+ (Disney Plus). It encompasses diverse realms, including the creation of superhero cinematic universes within Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), captivating sci-fi adventures through Star Wars and Lucasfilm, the groundbreaking Avatar film franchise by James Cameron, and the innovative world of 3D animation developed by Pixar Animation Studios. Disney’s dominance extends to its world-renowned international theme parks, ranging from the original Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida (housing the Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios), as well as Disneyland Paris, the Tokyo Disney Resort, the Shanghai Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

The Disney Horse

There’s a surprising number of horses in Disney media. So much so that it seems like a good idea to rank them.

Animals contribute to the authenticity and richness of Walt Disney Animation Studio stories, often displaying their own unique personalities and adding humor or emotional depth to the narratives. Horses in Disney films fulfill various roles — from transportation, companionship, symbolism, to even acting as storytelling devices. They serve as means of travel and companions to characters across the wide range of Disney media, representing traits like freedom, strength, and loyalty. Horses, with their storied history alongside humans — are fantastic vehicles (literally!) for expression and character despite not being human themselves, in the world of Disney storytelling.

How do we rank a fictional horse from a Disney show?

We’ll be looking at what makes a horse a good horse — which naturally includes their relationship to their rider. Of course, “good horse” is ultimately subjective, but if we’re going based off of what horses have meant to humans over the years of our co-existence, we’re probably looking at the most loyal, the most companionable, the most useful, and the most goodhearted of our equestrian friends from the Disney classics!

Ranking the Disney horses, from worst to best

Now here are all the Disney horses, ranked from worst to best! It’s not every single Disney horse to ever exist in the Disney universe, but merely the ones that are named/truly matter to the stories they are in. Magical/transformed horses like the carousel horses from Mary Poppins (1964) or the mice-temporarily-turned-horses in Cinderella (1950) don’t count! And remember: all of the following are good horses.

10. Philippe, Beauty and the Beast (1992)

Philippe is Belle (Paige O’Hara) and her father Maurice’s (Rex Everhart) trusty family Belgian draft horse. He helps Maurice initially find the Beast’s (Robby Benson) castle and later assists Belle in her quest to rescue her father. Philippe does have a particularly keen sense of danger, however, and it ultimately led to him abandoning Maurice in the woods when fear got the better of him. He does make his way back to Belle (if that isn’t loyalty, then what is?), and insists that Belle go save her father. Later, his fear of the woods is realized again when he and Belle are attacked — doing his best to fend off the wolves despite his clearly terrifying situation.

9. Captain – 101 Dalmations/One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

Captain (Ramsay Hill) is a large gray horse in 101 Dalmatians who serves as Colonel’s (J. Pat O’Malley) lieutenant, responsible for alerting him or Sergeant Tibbs (David Frankham) the cat whenever there is a threat. He instrumentally wakes up a slumbering Tibbs so that he can report to the Colonel. Just like Tibbs and the Colonel, the Captain proves to be brave and resourceful in their mission to rescue the puppies from Cruella de Vil (Betty Lou Gerson) — kicking her hired goons . It is revealed that the Captain, before residing on the farm, had a past in the British Army, as indicated by the sign over the farm’s gate, which designates it as the property of a retired British cavalry officer.

8. Pegasus – Hercules (1997)

Pegasus is another classic steed — with the additional ability to fly!

Given to Hercules’ (Tate Donovan) at birth by his parents Zeus (Rip Torn) and Hera (Samantha Eggar) loyal companion and best friend. Pegasus is a winged horse with a playful and mischievous personality — and is basically a dog in horse form. He is shown to be fiercely protective of Hercules and is always by his side, offering support and friendship through his trials, to hell and back. He was rather easily tricked by Hades’ minions (and so is a little lower on the list) but he ultimately pulled through. Whether it’s helping Hercules rescue Megara/Meg (Susan Egan), going through Philoctetes/Phil’s (Danny Devito) obstacles, or doing battle with Hades, Pegasus was crucial to Hercules earning his godhood back — always ready for a friendly head bonk!

7. Bullseye – Toy Story 2 (1999)… and beyond

“Ride like the wind, Bullseye!”

Bullseye is a toy horse, technically — but a horse nonetheless. He makes his first appearance in Toy Story 2 as a member of Al’s collection, which had been stored away for years. Alongside Jessie (Joan Cusack), Bullseye chooses to leave with Woody (Tom Hanks) and becomes part of Andy Davis’ toy collection until he is given to Bonnie Anderson (Emily Hahn/Madeleine McGraw), remaining a toy under her care. Throughout the films, Bullseye forms a special bond with Jessie, becoming her closest companion and friend.

6. Frou-Frou – The Aristocats (1970)

Frou-Frou serves Madame Adelaide Bonfamille, the owner of the aristocratic feline family that give the movie its title.

While Frou-Frou doesn’t have a major role in the film, the palomino has memorable moments! She participates in the rescue mission to save Duchess and her kittens from the villainous butler Edgar. Frou-Frou also provides comic relief in the film, and ultimately does some literal butt-kicking of the movie’s villain. Overall, Frou-Frou adds charm to The Aristocats as a loyal and gentle companion.

5. Achilles – Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Achilles makes this list purely because of one fateful joke.

In The Hunchback of Notre Dame (and its sequel), Achilles is the horse belonging to Phoebus. Due to a clever play on words, Achilles, the horse received his name. Allegedly, the horse’s name was purely inspired by one joke — when Phoebus says “Achilles, heel!” during a scene to get Achilles to stop. Otherwise, he was close to being nameless, but that clever wordplay ultimately gave him his distinctive name.

Throughout Hunchback, Achilles is the expected steadfast steed, always there for Phoebus no matter what. But to sit on command? That makes him the definition of loyalty.

4. Sven – Frozen (2013)

Contentious choice, but — I’m counting Sven. Because he’s basically a Disney Horse in reindeer form.

He does everything a good Disney Horse would! Acting as a loyal companion to his “Prince Charming”? Check. Hooved and rideable into battle? Check. Emotes sarcastically when human does something questionable? Absolutely!

Sven is not just a regular reindeer; he is Kristoff’s (Jonathan Groff) best friend and closest companion. Together, they navigate the icy terrain of the Kingdom of Arendelle and assist Princess Anna (Kristen Bell) in her quest to find her sister, Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel). He even has a “voice” of his own, keeping Kristoff sane whenever he feels that “Reindeers Are Better Than People”, or ends up “Lost In The Woods” — like they were in the sequel, Frozen 2/Frozen II (2019).

3. Angus – Brave (2012)

In Brave, Angus is Princess Merida’s (Kelly Macdonald) loyal and majestic Clydesdale horse. He remains her trusted companion as the talented archer Merida tides upon his back throughout her adventures in the Scottish Highlands — aiding Merida in her quest to break the curse on (and mend her relationship with) her mother, Queen Elinor (Emma Thompson). Angus symbolizes freedom and complements Merida’s spirit and determination fantastically, and is the one taste of freedom the Scottish princess is allowed while living at the castle.

2. Maximus – Tangled (2010)

Maximus is a loyal and determined horse from the Disney animated film, Tangled (2010). Taking on the role of captain of the Kingdom of Corona palace guard, Maximus is committed to upholding the law and protecting the kingdom. He is driven by a strong sense of justice and relentlessly pursues the film’s protagonist, noted thief Flynn Rider, AKA Eugene Fitzherbert (Zachary Levi). However, their relationship evolves throughout the story, and Maximus develops a bond with Flynn, aiding him in his mission to rescue Rapunzel (Mandy Moore). Maximus is one brave horse, willing to put himself at risk for the people he cares about — and a clear master of physical comedy.

1. Khan – Mulan (1998)

Khan is Mulan’s (Ming-Na Wen) loyal and reliable horse, owned by the Fa family and her father, Fa Zhou. He is generally calm and gentle despite being a battle-ready horse, and fiercely protective of Mulan when he needs to be, serving as her companion when she takes her father’s place in the Chinese army. Khan stands up against Mushu when necessary, and is particularly supportive of Mulan throughout her journey, helping her navigate challenges (while providing transportation). He’s hugely brave and loyal — throughout perilous situations like the epic snow Hun ambush and avalanche, later showing his love when she was abandoned in the snow, when Khan cared for her and gave her the literal blanket off his back! This steadfast steed symbolizes unwavering support in the face of danger, and was instrumental in the defeat of the Hun army and ultimately helped save China.

Nothing beats our animal companions — but there’s something special about the way Disney chooses to animate horses, somehow!

Perhaps it has to do with the fact that horses are always there in period settings — not just useful means of transport and labor — but reliable, steadfast, and lovable companions, that has them make up so many iconic Disney sidekicks.

Did you agree with our ranking of Disney horses (and one reindeer)? Is there anything we missed? Share your thoughts in the comments below!