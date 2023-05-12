This Oscar Nominated Disney Film Is Making Its ‘Disney on Ice’ Debut

It’s always a treat when Disney highlights a film that didn’t get enough attention during its initial release. Disney has just announced new additions coming to Disney On Ice show, and it’s not just Frozen II (2019)

Disney On Ice tends to stay fresh by constantly adding new stories and characters to their shows. In recent years, Disney has added Princess and the Frog (2009), Frozen (2013) and Encanto (2021) to their lineup as they draw in a new generation of Disney fans. It’s almost become a tradition for a hit Disney movie to eventually join the magical spectacle on ice. However, some characters get overlooked and passed up before getting their pair of skates.

Some fans may be thrilled to hear that the story of Frozen II (2019) will be added to the Disney On Ice tour, but there’s one more addition that is much more exciting. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) will make its debut in the skating rink later this year.

It’s great to see Disney shining some light on this 2021 film that everyone seemed to overlook. As previously mentioned in other coverage, critics and audiences alike praised the film, as it gained positive reviews across the board. Unfortunately, not many people went to see it in theaters since it arrived on the big screen just weeks after the COVID pandemic was coming to an end. Many moviegoers were still staying home at the time of its release, and eventually, the film was overshadowed by Encanto (2021). The film did, however, earn an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature. If you haven’t seen this one yet, it’s definitely worth a watch.

Fans of both Frozen II (2019) and Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) can look forward to seeing these movies added to Disney On Ice when the tour comes skating into their town starting in September 2023.

