Celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month With These Disney Classics

May is AANHPI Heritage Month. For those unfamiliar, Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is the time of year when we reflect on and celebrate the community’s impact on our nation’s history. The official observation of this community came in small steps. It was 1977 when the U.S. Congress declared the first ten days of May to commemorate the history and contributions of Asian American communities here in the United States. The following year, President Jimmy Carter declared it would be an annual celebration, and in the early 1990s, it became a full month. As the years passed, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders were added to the observance.

The nationalities and countries included in the AANHPI community have a broad global span. Asian American represent the original peoples of the Far East, Southeast Asia, or the Indian subcontinent. This includes China, the Philippines, India, Korea, Vietnam, and Japan. Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islanders include anyone having origins in any of the original peoples of Hawaii, Guam, Samoa, or other Pacific Islands. Altogether, there are over 75 countries that are honored during AANHPI Heritage Month.

This is the perfect time of the year to gather up the family and watch some inspiring stories with AANHPI representation. If you’re looking for some great movies that fall under that category, Disney actually has an abundance of them. From stories inspired by Chinese legends to ones centered around the waves of Hawaii, there are so many adventures to explore. Now let’s hop onto Disney+ and explore all the films highlighting the culture and people we are honoring this month.

It’s time for an Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Disney movie marathon.

The History of AANHPI Representation in Film

Before we get started, it’s important to revisit the history of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islanders in film. For many years in Hollywood, these communities had very little representation in cinema. And whenever characters from these backgrounds would appear in movies, it was usually a stereotypical role or overly offensive. And we can’t forget to mention that in the early years of cinema, many Asian characters were portrayed by white American actors. One of the most notorious “whitewash” casting cases was when Mickey Rooney played a Japanese man in the 1961 classic Breakfast At Tiffany’s.

Disney was also a culprit of inappropriate representation of the Asian community in the early days when they featured several stereotypical cats in not one but two of their animated classics. Don’t worry; these will not be included in our movie marathon.

It wasn’t just movie theaters that lacked representation but also television. Historically, very few programs and series center around an Asian American, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander family. Shows like Margaret Cho’s All-American Girl in the mid-90s were revolutionary as they focused on a different type of culture that America hadn’t highlighted before. Unfortunately, shows like that didn’t last on the air long. It wasn’t until much later when series like The Mindy Project and Fresh Off the Boat gained mainstream success.

Eventually, but not soon enough, there was a shift in Hollywood. In the past decade, more films have honored the accurate representation of Asian culture. Movies like Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) have brought in major box office success and critically acclaimed reviews, with the latter earning the Best Picture Oscar this year.

We have seen a spike in stories that center around characters from the AANHPI community on both the big screen and television, and this is only the beginning. As we dive into the Disney movies that showcase and honor AANHPI heritage, we can also look forward to a new wave of stories coming in the future.

The Best Disney Movies to Watch During AANHPI Heritage Month

Let’s kick this list off with the 1998 animated film Mulan, which centers around Disney’s first Asian female protagonist.

Mulan (1998), like many Disney films, is inspired by a preexisting fairytale. This specific story is based on ancient Chinese folklore. There have been many versions of the legendary Mulan, which tells the tale of a daughter who disguises herself as a man to take her father’s place in the conscription for the Chinese army.

Before production began, the team behind this animated classic went to China for several weeks, where the architecture and culture inspired artists. Although the cast of Mulan was not entirely comprised of Chinese voice actors, it was the first animated feature from the studio to star an Asian actress and actor for the lead roles. Filipina singer and actress Lea Salonga returned to Disney to record the singing voice for Mulan, just as she did for Jasmine in Aladdin (1992).

Disney had to make tough decisions when adapting this legend, as they wanted the story to appeal to an American audience. While some choices are considered questionable today, Mulan (1998) remains one of the best Disney movies to follow the Renaissance era.

The live-action Mulan (2020) was the studio’s second attempt at adapting the legend, and even though some critics gave it positive reviews, many fans felt the remake was unnecessary. But we’re adding it to the list as it’s just as important as the original, with the cast being comprised of all Asian stars.

Moving onto the next iconic AANHPI story, an absolute fan favorite, Lilo & Stitch (2002).

If “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” doesn’t instantly play in your head when you see a photo of Lilo and her alien dog Stitch, then maybe you should watch this one first. Lilo & Stitch (2002) came out at a time when Disney needed a hit, and boy, did this movie deliver. The movie was loved for its return to Disney’s classic animation style (this one used less CGI than previous Disney films) and for its accurate Hawaiian representation. It was basically a love letter to the islands of Hawaii, from the names and locations to the beautiful music.

Like Mulan (1998), Disney sent their animators to Hawaii to study the culture before production began. The animators took in the landscapes, dancing, and people, all so they could give the film an authentic Hawaiian feel. The soundtrack also heavily featured music from Elvis Presley, who famously loved the island and filmed several of his movies there.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) holds a special place in the hearts of many Native Hawaiians as it was the first Disney film to depict the culture accurately, or at least without messing it up in the way Disney has done with other cultures in the past. For better or for worse, there is currently a live-action adaptation in the works for this beloved movie.

Moving on to our next AANHPI adventure with one of Disney’s more recent smash hits, Moana (2016).

Although Moana’s home of Motunui is one of pure fiction, the culture is inspired by the real heritage and history of Polynesian islands such as Hawaii, Samoa, Tonga, and Tahiti. If you think Disney sent their animation team out on another journey around the world to gather inspiration, you’re absolutely correct. Once again, the Walt Disney animators traveled to different Pacific islands and learned the culture that influenced the film.

These aspects are what make Moana (2016) so unique. And, of course, the fantastic music. Not only was this the first time Disney collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda for an animated film, but the soundtrack also featured contemporary music artists from the Pacific islands, such as Opetaia Foa’i.

The film stars are also of Hawaiian and Pacific Islander descent, with Auliʻi Cravalho being a native of the islands. Dwayne Johnson is a proud Samoan, making him the perfect choice for the voice of Maui.

Just like Lilo & Stitch (2002), this modern-day classic also has a live-action adaptation in the works.

For the next movie on our AANHPI Movie Marathon, we’re heading to Canada. Even though Canada isn’t one of the AANHPI countries, it is the home of the Red Panda from Pixar’s Turning Red (2022).

Domee Shi’s Turning Red (2022) is a melting pot of culture. The writer-director added many elements from her own life, cultivating a mixture of Canadian, Chinese, and early 2000s references. The film does a great job of showing the generation gaps between older Asian parents and their children. Turning Red (2022) hits several significant milestones for the studio, as it’s also the first Pixar film solely directed by a woman.

The main character, Meilin, finds herself turning into a Red Panda throughout the film. While her Red Panda symbolizes “growing up,” in Chinese culture, the red panda is a sign of good luck. The art style was also unique for the film compared to other Pixar movies. Shi has mentioned several popular Japanese Anime being the inspiration for the film, such as Sailor Moon, Ranma 1/2, and Inuyasha.

Moving right along, we will head over to the fictional island of Kumandra as we explore Raya and The Last Dragon (2021).

Southeast Asian cultures inspire Raya and The Last Dragon (2021). The countries of Southeast Asia include the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The film centers around the importance of unity and, you guessed it, dragons. Dragons are sacred creatures in Asia, as they consider them sources of power and bringers of rain. Fans were thrilled to see a new Disney animated feature centered around Asian culture, specifically from Southeast Asia.

Critics and audiences alike praised the film, as it gained positive reviews across the board. Unfortunately, not many people went to see it in theaters since it arrived on the big screen just weeks after the COVID pandemic was coming to an end. Many moviegoers were still staying home at the time of its release, and eventually, the film was overshadowed by Encanto (2021). The film did, however, earn an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature. If you haven’t seen this one yet, it’s definitely worth a watch.

It’s time to bring this movie marathon into the Marvel Universe. Next stop, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Representation of all cultures is important; it sparks inspiration in many young children. When we see someone like us as a superhero, we believe we can be superheroes too. That’s precisely what Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) did for Asian American culture. Seeing the first Asian protagonist in a Marvel film was a massive deal. The cast featured very talented actors such as Simu Liu, Michelle Yeoh, and Awkwafina (who also voiced Sisu in Raya and The Last Dragon). The movie perfectly balanced action, humor, and Asian culture.

The future of Shan-Chi is still up in the air, and we haven’t seen the character in the Marvel Universe since his debut. However, the actor Simu Liu loves to Tweet, and the star often drops updates on the character. We suspect we can see his return during one of the new Avenger films in a few years and even a full-on sequel to the 2021 film.

Honorable Mentions

While Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) was the first time Disney created a live-action superhero film centered around an Asian protagonist, Big Hero 6 (2014) was a good starting point. This movie was also based on a Marvel comic, but one many fans weren’t aware of. It was a blend of Eastern and Western cultures. Disney kept the Japanese-inspired theme in the film, with the lead being half-Japanese. This would be the first Asian-influenced storyline from the studio since Mulan (1998). The film also came out during a time when Disney was on a roll, and it went on to win an Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

This one is a classic for those who grew up watching the Disney Channel in the 90s. It was one of the only Disney Channel Original Movies to take place in Hawaii and introduced a new generation to Hawaii slang. While this movie didn’t feature a predominate Hawaiian cast, it did star Brandon Baker, who is of Filipino descent, and the legendary Japanese actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa. This classic DCOM came out in 1999, in the early years of straight-to-television Disney movies, but it was the first to feature a lead character who wasn’t white.

Happy AANHPI Heritage Month.

Well, there you have it, folks, the ultimate AANHPI Disney movie marathon. And these were just some of the best Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander representation that Disney has to offer. There are still many more not covered on this list, such as the latest Disney+ film Chang Can Dunk (2023) and the upcoming series American Born Chinese.

Whether you watch or check out all of these movies or just one, it’s important to remember the positive impact that representation has in film. Disney hasn’t always been the best at it, the same goes for Hollywood in general, but as we continue to see the shift take place on the big screen, we will get more stories based on AANHPI culture. And that’s something to look forward to.

