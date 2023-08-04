Disney World Park Area Sees Rise of Leprosy Cases

Leprosy is on the rise in Florida and near Walt Disney World

Credit: Inside the Magic

Leprosy cases are increasing steadily in Florida, right where Disney World Resort is.

Minnie Mouse looking terrified in front of the outside of Spaceship Earth, one of many Walt Disney World rides. as Leprosy near Florida Disney World rises
Credit: Inside the Magic

Disney World Resort in South-Eastern Florida

The unfortunate news about the reported cases of leprosy near Florida Disney World represents only a few in Central Florida. Leprosy cases are on the uptick throughout the southeastern United States. Despite the efforts of disease control, Leprosy near Florida Walt Disney World is a real concern.

Adult and young Guest at Magic Kingdom as Leprosy on the rise near Florida Disney
Credit: Disney

Leprosy Near Florida Disney Park: What it Means

It only takes one case to spark concern over leprosy near Florida Disney. Yet the number of emerging infectious diseases has many concerns. Not the least of these parties is the South Florida department handling all things health.

According to the officials who monitor reported cases of leprosy, “Those trends,” wrote the doctors who alerted the world about the Leprosy near Florida Disney “contribute to rising evidence that leprosy has become endemic in the south-eastern United States.”

disneyland pandemic protocol
Credit: Inside the Magic

What is Leprosy All About?

Leprosy is a skin disease that has a host of risk factors. One is the species called nine-banded armadillos. However, the individual hadn’t come through zoonosis, like the 2019/2020 pandemic. Instead, the 54-year-old presented with a severe, painful rash, and serious lesions.

Florida cases of Leprosy are on the ride
Credit: D23

Leprosy Near Florida Disney Parks: What You Need to Know

Walt Disney World sees tens of thousands of people every day from across the United States and Central Florida. It makes it tricky to isolate leprosy cases. The agent, M. lepromatosis is endemic in the Central Florida area. New cases arise regularly, and not just through zoonotic exposure.

People can catch the skin disease in the company of someone with it, likely in the Southeastern United States (because of the rising number of new cases). It spreads through water droplets and prolonged, close contact.

Sizzling Secrets Revealed: Your Ultimate Guide to Beat the Heat and Stay Cool at Theme Parks This Summer
Credit: Disney World Resort

Good News About Leprosy

It’s an infectious disease caused by serious bacteria, but leprosy cases are treatable. Usually, a course of two or three concurrent antibiotics is sufficient to nip it in the proverbial bud.

Untreated leprosy can become a problem. According to the World Health Organization, hand washing, masking when appropriate, and practicing proper hygiene habits is the key to staying healthy on a Walt Disney World trip.

What do you think about leprosy near Florida Disney World? Would you still go? Make your mark in the comments below!

