Fans Call Out One-Day Disney World Trips

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida is one of Disney’s biggest and most-visited properties. Out of all the Disney Parks, Disney World has so much to do, so much to see, and so much to offer that it can be downright overwhelming even on the best days. Yet some Guests want to try to do it in a single visit.

Unless they live in close proximity to the Parks or have the opportunity for regular visits, a single day at Disney World is a fool’s errand in the eyes of many longtime fans. However, that doesn’t mean they still won’t at least make an attempt to cram travel, four core Parks, fantastic food, and unforgettable experiences into 24 hours.

One Day at Disney World: A Waste of Time, Money, and Energy

r/WaltDisneyWorld is a Reddit forum where Disney World fans can plan their next trip and gush about the fandom. That said, it’s also a great place to avoid certain pitfalls in planning a march to the Magic Kingdom. A recent user posted their plans for a one-day trip, and whether or not it was a crazy idea. Of course, the fans were only too quick to respond.

u/Walshcav posts their trip plans on the forum, and clearly details the various aspects of their single-day trip. While it might be possible to do EPCOT and the Magic Kingdom in a single day, things get complicated when Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party gets thrown in the mix.

Although many users offer up several suggestions to get the most out of the visit by recommending Uber-friendly hotels, scheduling tips, and ways to manage time better, they are forgetting that all of these factors take a tremendous amount of time, money, and energy to make it all happen.

u/Reddstarrx responds with the obvious by writing,

“God bless; I am 30 years old and I got exhausted just reading. I’m not here to tare you down. I’m just wishing you good luck buddy.” and u/Your_Couzen adds, “I think you are severely underestimating energy drain you will have from not only traveling but walking around Epcot drinking while also in a heat.” With both of those thoughts in mind, u/IAmNotYourMouse cuts right to the chase and says it all with, You’re asking next to impossible. One day is not enough for any Disney visit unless you live in the surrounding area, and you’ll be lucky if you get to do a fraction of what you’re planning. Don’t rush a good thing, take a full week if you have to.” Although any day at Disney is undoubtedly an unforgettable time, the original poster needs to take realistic limits into account. Flight, travel, and prep can be exhausting, and the pressure to see everything all at once in a single 24-hour span is a surefire way to take the magic out of the experience. That’s also not even mentioning the price of transport and hotels.

A trip to Disney should be a memorable and magical experience, not one that’s crammed and packed to bursting. In this writer’s opinion, if Guests want to experience seasonal events at Disney like the ones listed in the original post, then make the time to do so. It’s so easy to be blindsided by all that the Parks have to offer that visitors can miss out on memories being made.

