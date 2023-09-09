Disney Introduces Yet Another Massive Price Hike, Sends Out a Warning

“Disney” and “price increase” fall in the same sentence more often than we’d like.

Like the rest of the world, the Walt Disney Company has faced its fair share of financial struggles over the past few years. At the center of its troubles is its streaming platform, Disney+.

Initially launched in 2019, Disney+ managed to outpace HBO Now, CBS All Access + Showtime, ESPN+, DAZN, and Crunchyroll in just 24 hours. Like other streaming services, its appeal lies in the ability to access a massive library of content for a relatively small fee.

Disney being Disney, its advantage lay in the fact that the studio has spawned decades’ worth of classics. The likes of The Lion King (1994), Mary Poppins (1964), and Frozen (2013) are timeless and have won over generations worth of fans.

But ultimately, this has also presented a major disadvantage. Since 2019, users have increasingly complained that Disney+ doesn’t generate enough new content to entertain the platform’s subscribers – or justify its rising costs.

Earlier this year, Disney’s Q3 2023 earnings call revealed that despite a 9% increase in direct-to-consumer sales, Disney+ subscribers have dropped to 146.1 million. This falls significantly short of Disney’s goal of 154.8 million.

At the same time, Disney CEO Bob Iger – who returned to the Walt Disney Company to replace his successor Bob Chapek amid growing discontent inside the business – discussed how they continue to raise Disney+ prices.

Disney has also introduced cheaper, ad-supported Disney+ subscription options, which have reportedly been purchased by 40% of users. It plans to merge into a “one-app experience” with Hulu, in which Disney currently has a two-thirds stake, by the end of 2023. Most countries outside of North America can already access Hulu content on the Disney+ platform.

While Disney recently slashed prices of ad-supported subscriptions, it’s set to introduce yet another price hike for those wishing to go ad-free (which was the primary appeal of streaming services in the first place) soon. From October 12, Hulu will increase to $17.99, while Disney+ will increase to $13.99.

These price increases were announced a while ago but have recently become even wider public knowledge after Hulu sent out a push notification and email to subscribers on September 8.

Needless to say, subscribers are not impressed – especially considering the fact that studios are boosting revenue while refusing to pay the writers and actors currently on strike over their wages. Many took to X (previously known as Twitter) to vent their frustration.

“This @hulu price increase means I’ll be watching The Bear again before October when I cancel service,” wrote @JenWhiteDop. “Increased pricing during a strike you caused is beyond shitty. Pay your writers and actors or I will no longer pay you.”

User @RodimusPrime agreed, writing, “Streaming services raising prices while refusing to pay writers and actors is wild.”

Meanwhile, @FormulAlyse complained, “Hold the phone. I just got a notification about a Disney/Hulu price increase. MF the industry is on strike. We will barely get new content and you assholes want to raise prices. Honestly fuck you @Disney @hulu.”

How do you feel about the price increases hitting Disney+ and Hulu? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!