Disney+ Slashes Prices, Makes Last Ditch Attempt To Win Back Audiences

In a desperate attempt to win back subscribers, Disney+ has slashed its prices for a limited time only.

What started as a streaming success story has quickly devolved into a nightmare for the Walt Disney Company. Upon its launch in 2019, the platform managed to sign up more customers in one day than HBO Now, CBS All Access + Showtime, ESPN+, DAZN, and Crunchyroll had signed up ever.

Within a few months, the pandemic started, and demand for streaming services – and new content – boomed. The likes of The Mandalorian and WandaVision proved incredibly popular for Disney+, with plenty more Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe content on the way.

But as the world reopened, things started to go awry for Disney+. As older audiences complained about the lack of variety in terms of content, subscriber growth slowed and eventually began to drop entirely.

According to Disney’s Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Disney+ subscribers have dropped to 146.1 million. This falls significantly short of Disney’s goal of 154.8 million subscribers and follows another massive loss in Q2.