Disney+ Lowers Price, Company Desperate for Subscribers

The Walt Disney Company is currently locked in a no-holds-barred fight with Netflix, Max, Amazon Prime, and a whole bunch of other platforms for control over the streaming market. It seems that Disney+ is trying to draw in new subscribers with the only weapon it can: a lowered price.

However, that does not mean that Disney+ subscribers around the world are getting a lower price. In fact, Disney just ramped up the price for a no-ads subscription to Disney+ to $13.99 and Hulu to $17.99.

While Disney has announced it will offer a cheaper, bundled Disney+ and Hulu plan, that does not change the price for subscribers right now. When the platform launched under former-and-current CEO Bob Iger, it cost just $6.99 a month, so clearly, the company is trying to squeeze every dollar it can.

Not for everyone, however.

Related: ‘Star Wars: Rebels’ Season 5 is Coming to Disney Plus

Disney+, Price, and India

According to a new report by Bloomberg, at the same time that the House of Mouse has been hiking the Disney+ price tag for subscribers in the United States, it has been rapidly decreasing in India.

When Disney+ (branded as Disney+ Hotstar) launched in India in 2o2o, it charged the equivalent of $6.67 for a basic plan. While that is already much, much less than American subscribers pay, just wait for it.

In the last three years, the Disney+ basic subscription price has dropped to approximately $2.66.

Basically, while the cost of a Disney+ subscription has near doubled, it has dropped by nearly two-thirds in India.

The India Tech Market

In large part, this is due to simple numbers. India currently has the highest population of any country in the world, which means a whole lot more subscribers for Disney+ and all its competitors.

Although the percentage of the Indian population that can afford a Disney+ price tag is significantly smaller than in America, even a small percentage of over 1.4 billion people is a lot of potential income for the House of Mouse.

It is worth noting that Netflix, Disney’s strongest competitor in the streaming game, recently announced plans to partner with Reliance Jio, India’s largest phone carrier. Reportedly, the partnership with Reliance Jio will bundle Netflix subscriptions into phone plans, potentially earning them tens of millions of new accounts in one swoop.

Related: Disney Genie+ Hits Record Price in Walt Disney World

Will Subscribers Stick with Disney+?

At the moment, Disney+ is in the top tier of streaming platforms, but it is unclear how long it will be able to stay there. All the major streaming services are simultaneously raising prices and removing content, essentially charging more for fewer options.

While one would think that would hit all the platforms equally, the fact that Disney is locked in a culture war with conservative America and regularly coming under national criticism for its supposedly “woke” politics makes it a tricky time for the company to retain subscribers. Maybe it makes sense to be looking elsewhere.

Is Disney charging too much for a Disney+ subscription? Let us know in the comments below!