Disney Genie+ Hits Record Price in Walt Disney World

Disney’s controversial paid service hit a two-week record at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

To the dismay of many fans and Guests, Disney unveiled its new Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane system in late 2021. This service replaced Disney’s FastPass system and ushered in a new age of line skipping at the theme parks. Guests can use Disney Genie, a free mobile service, to check times and dates, make reservations and map out their day at other the Disneyland or Walt Disney World Parks and Resorts.

Disney Genei+ is a paid service that allows Guests to make further reservations as Lightning Lane passes. These allow Guests to bypass the longer standby lines on attractions, almost exactly how Disney’s older FastPass system worked. Rides such as Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Space Mountain, Expedition Everest, Avatar – Flight of Passage, and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train remain some of the most popular rides at the Resort, consistently hitting over an hour wait.

The price of Disney Genie+ changes day to day, with more popular times and seasons being more expensive. At the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Genie+ recently hit a price record.

In 2023, Disney changed how Genie+ works at the Walt Disney World Resort, offering pricing based on each Park. As reported by Wdwmagic, Disney Genie+ hit a two-week high today, reaching a price of $27 for Magic Kingdom. Genie+ pricing stayed solid at $25 for an eleven-day stretch. Disney Genie+ prices for Disney’s Animal Kingdom sit at $17, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios sitting at $24 and EPCOT sitting at $19. All theme parks saw an increase of at least $2.

At the time of publishing this article, the highest price for Disney Genie+ we have seen at the Walt Disney World Resort was a whopping $35 per person.

Controversy has surrounded Disney Genie since the beginning, with many claiming it was the worst decision former CEO Bob Chapek made during his brief tenure at The Walt Disney Company. Other Guests don’t mind using the service.

However, most fans and Guests can agree that the pricing structure leaves a lot to be desired.

Do you like using Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane? Do you prefer the old FastPass system?