Guests Are Still Unhappy With Genie+, New Poll Finds

The Disney Genie app debuted and brought with it Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.

For $15 per Guest per day at Walt Disney World Resort and $20 per Guest per day at Disneyland Resort, Genie+ allows Guests to book Lightning Lanes to reduce the wait times at their favorite attractions. Individual Lightning Lanes are available separately for high-demand rides.

At first, Guests could book Genie+ ahead of their vacation, but the system got overwhelmed quickly. Earlier this month, Disney scrapped the “planning ahead” aspect of Genie+; now, it’s only available for purchase day of at the Parks.

A new poll of over 500 Disneyland Resort fans found that over 68% of fans still dislike Genie+. The poll was posted by Reddit user u/Epicspine.

Despite changes to Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lanes, Disney Parks fans have repeatedly expressed frustration with the service, arguing that the wait times are longer than the system’s free predecessor, FastPass+, and the app is too complicated to use.

More on Genie+ at Disneyland

Hoping to skip the line at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure? Read up on Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane service ahead of your Disney Park vacation. From Disney:

Enjoy the Convenience of Spending Less Time Waiting in Line Get quicker entry to select attractions by purchasing arrival windows for our Lightning Lane entrances throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. How It Works There are 2 options to purchase and select arrival windows for Lightning Lane entrances. And since each option offers a different set of attractions to choose from, you can combine the two. Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Entrances When you take your day to the next level by purchasing Disney Genie+ service, you can select the next available arrival window for Lightning Lane entrances at select attractions, one at a time, all day long. There are a variety of attractions across both theme parks that are eligible, which is great for Guests with Park Hopper Tickets! Individual Lightning Lane Entrances For some of our most highly demanded attractions, Lightning Lane entrance access will be available to purchase individually. Guests may purchase and select the next available arrival window for up to 2 attractions per day. This option will be available for all Guests with valid theme park admission and park reservations—with or without Disney Genie+ service.

