Walt Disney World Location Closing Effective Immediately

A short-lived location at the Walt Disney World Resort will be shutting down permanently.

Disney Springs is home to dozens of fantastic places to shop and eat, featuring locations like The LEGO Store, Harley Davidson, Lacoste, Vera Bradley, Rainforest Cafe, Planet Hollywood, and the M&M’s and Coca-Cola Stores. Guests visiting Disney Springs are encouraged to shop and eat until they drop, and we can’t think of a better place in Orlando to do some serious shopping and dining.

Unfortunately, we’ve seen quite a few of these locations close over the last year at Disney Springs, with another location set to permanently shut its doors very soon.

As reported by Wdwmagic, Rustic Cuff will be closing effective immediately end of day on August 21, 2023. Rustic Cuff sells cuffs and charm bracelets. The storefront is located near the Sephora location. There is no word on what will replace this store at this time.

Rustic Cuff originally opened as a temporary pop-up store in 2020 but eventually got its own store location. As we stated earlier, Rustic Cuff joins quite a few other permanently-closed locations at Disney Springs. For more information regarding these closures, click here.

