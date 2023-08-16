Disney+ Desperate, Scraping for Content Amid Destruction of Streaming Service

During last week’s Quarterly Earnings call, investors expressed concern about The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service, Disney+, to CEO Bob Iger. To ease their minds, Iger touted future price increases, advertisement tiers, and even possibly cracking down on password sharing. He also promised to slow down on new releases while spending less on content production.

But the CEO neglected to mention rampant content removal and plummeting subscriber numbers. Like other corporations, The Walt Disney Company overinvested in streaming and stockpiling IP like 20th Century Fox. Reporting suggests that Disney is losing the streaming wars across the board as Hulu bumps up its ad-free tier to a higher price than Netflix’s most expensive plan.

Iger Comments on Disney+

“Direct-to-Consumer revenues for the quarter increased 9% to $5.5 billion, and operating loss decreased to $0.5 billion from a loss of $1.1 billion,” Iger said. “The decrease in operating loss was due to a lower loss at Disney+, higher operating income at Hulu, and a lower loss at ESPN+. The improvement at Disney+ was due to higher subscription revenue and a decrease in marketing costs, partially offset by higher programming and production costs and lower advertising revenue.”

“Higher subscription revenue was attributable to Disney+ Core subscriber growth and increases in Disney+ Core retail pricing,” he continued. “The increase in programming and production costs was due to higher costs for non-sports content, partially offset by a decrease in sports programming costs. The decreases in sports programming costs and advertising revenue reflected the comparison to IPL cricket programming in the prior-year quarter, as we did not renew the digital rights beginning with the 2023 season.”

September Streaming

The Walt Disney Company removed a stockpile of content earlier this year, including Disney Junior titles, Marvel spinoffs, and more. But next month, more content will hit the streaming platform as the company struggles to make it profitable.

Movies and Specials

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Coming on September 13, this documentary follows the making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). Director James Gunn and stars like Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldaña recount the film’s production and give an emotional goodbye to fans’ favorite Xandar crew.

Lang Lang Plays Disney

In this exclusive feature, iconic pianist Lang Lang plays a one-night-only concert at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The intimate performance speaks to the musician’s love for Disney, which started during his childhood in China. Watch it on September 15!

Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka

Learn about the making of Ahsoka, a Star Wars series, in this documentary coming on September 15.

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion

Like its Guardians counterpart, this documentary features exclusive interviews with the cast and crew of Marvel Studios Secret Invasion. It premieres on September 20.

Television

I Am Groot

On September 6, watch the entire second season of this short series about the lovable Marvel icon.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Episodes four through seven of this Star Wars animated series premiere on September 6, 13, 20, and 27.

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Learn about some of the world’s amazing creatures with Bertie Gregory in this exclusive series streaming on September 13.

Launchpad

The second season of short films by applicants of diverse cultural, racial, and social backgrounds premieres on September 29.

Marvel Studios Legends

This docuseries explains how the Marvel Cinematic Universe intertwines—episodes on “Variants” and “TVA” premiere on September 29.

Other New Additions

Disney+ is also adding some previously produced content direct from movie theatres, Disney Channel, and other platforms.

September 5

All Wet

Trolley Troubles

Two classic Disney movie shorts remastered by Walt Disney Animation Studios.

September 6

9/11: One Day in America

A documentary about the day that changed the United States forever.

The Little Mermaid (2023)

The live-action remake of the 1989 animated Disney movie nearly broke the box office. Now, you can experience the magic at home!

September 8

2000s Greatest Tragedies

A look back at the most tragic events from 2000 to 2009.

Bin Laden’s Hard Drive

A 2022 National Geographic documentary about Osama Bin Laden’s hard drives.

Bone Trouble

The Barn Dance

More remastered shorts!

George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview

An interview with former President George W. Bush about the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Merbabies

Mickey’s Kangaroo

Playful Pluto

Pluto, Junior

More Disney Junior series for parents and little ones to enjoy together!

September 13

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season Five) This teenage girl doubles as a superhero, delighting audiences since 2015. Raven’s Home (Season Six) The sixth season of a That’s So Raven spinoff series. Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season Two) Marvel heroes are for everyone, including the youngest audiences!

September 20

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season Two) An animated musical series about a tween girl who befriends a ghost. PJ Masks: Power Heroes (Season One) The first season of a spinoff series about the childhood superheroes of PJ Masks.

September 27

To Catch a Smuggler (Season Five) Observe US Customs and Border Protection personnel working at JFK International Airport in New York City. Pupstruction: Season 1 This animated series depicts a hard-working construction crew made up of peppy, personable dogs.

