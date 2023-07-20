Bob Iger “Holding Back” the Disney Parks

With its recent movies failing at the box office, the studio’s writers and actors marching outside the gates, and recent remarks from Bob Iger killing his popularity, the Disney Parks are currently the Walt Disney Company’s most successful asset. The problem with that scenario is that corporate is still constricting Guests with regulations and pricing them out with tiered tickets.

Planning a Disney Parks vacation was a breeze when Guests could pick their hotel, ticket package, and dining plan. However, additions like Genie+, the reservation system, and the increase in ticket prices have made planning a chore even for the most dedicated Disney fans. Even so, Iger can save the Disney name if he makes the necessary changes to the Parks first.

The Disney Parks Can Rise Again

Despite the magical empire being built upon animated features, Disney seems to have dropped the ball, given the recent reports from theaters. However, Bob Iger can undo most of the damage if he pulls the right move regarding the Parks. The company needs to reprioritize things and direct more funding and devotion to Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Many hardcore Disney buffs have pointed out precisely what Iger can do to pull the company name out of the muck, but the Parks can arguably be fixed first. Although summer is typically the Parks’ biggest and busiest season, there has been a noticeable decline in Guest attendance. It might be something other than the heat keeping crowds out of Disney.

Reports of rides stalling and breaking down, Cast Member layoffs, and blatant downgrades between Disneyland and Walt Disney World have truly left a bad taste in Guests mouths, but that doesn’t mean the issues have gone beyond repair. All it would take from Iger would be a case of redirection and redistribution.

The Disney Park reputation can be extraordinarily restored if the company commits to three things. A more accessible ticket price across all Parks, hiring more maintenance workers, and creating a better funding distribution to balance the Disney experience.

If Disney reverts to the pricing and practices before 2020, as seen here, there’s no doubt that Guests wouldn’t come flooding back to the Parks. Moreover, more funding for maintenance and workers to attend to it would create an influx of jobs while restoring the Parks simultaneously. However, Disney should also not neglect one location over the other.

At one time, both Parks were catered to creating the most magical experience they could offer Guests. It doesn’t make financial sense that Disney would put one Park over the other, especially since Walt Disney World arguably caters to a larger population. It’s becoming a persistent problem.

Regardless of how Iger and Disney’s management handles the issues mentioned, it will take time and effort. That said, it would help ease tensions and bring the magic of the Disney Parks to a broader audience again. The question is, will they or won’t they?

How do you think Disney can improve its relationship with the fanbase? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!