Since the infamous Bob Chapek was dismissed from the Walt Disney Company last year, returning CEO Bob Iger has made several efforts to undo the damage left behind by his successor. While Iger has made some progressive moves back in the driver’s seat, his recent comments amidst the Writers and Actors Strike in Hollywood have cost him more than just his popularity.

In short, the mask has fallen from Disney, and the corporate ugliness behind it has been put on display. While many fans still enjoy the company’s movies, characters, and theme parks, the treatment of its staff, actors, and writers must be addressed, and it will be long until the studio faces the consequences.

Dark Days for Disney

As writers and actors protest right outside their doors and some of their biggest players like Marvel’s Sean Gunn are calling them out, Disney is quickly losing their fanbase. As support against the CEOs rages on, it’s a safe indicator that the people under its employ won’t be the biggest threat against the house of mouse.

Thousands of actors and writers are revolting against movie studios not wanting to negotiate better pay and terms, and legions of fans are also rallying support. Even former Disney Cast Members like @dappermanatee are rebuking Iger and Disney for their role in the current conflict.

If Disney continues down this trajectory, the studio itself will take more than a massive hit. The company has produced at least one movie each year for practically decades, and they won’t be able to do that if they don’t have scripts or performers to get them off the ground. Disney is already dealing with delays in their production schedule, and it might only get worse from here.

Disney’s biggest source of income is their enormous and vocal fanbase. If productions continue to grind to a halt and nothing improves, how long will it be before casual viewers and movie-goers turn on the company as well?

