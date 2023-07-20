Russia Hijacks Disney Properties Amidst Streaming Wars

Since the Ukraine crisis, embargos impacting commerce reached the international level. New revelations show that Disney has a Russia problem—and they can’t control it.

Disney in Russia: A Timeline

Disney is an international brand, and Russia, the nation with the world’s largest land mass has a long history with the world of Walt. In the 1990s, when the USSR was in full force, Disney Imagineers were busy working on Epcot’s World Showcase. They were making a pavilion dedicated to the Soviet Union. The plans collapsed alongside it.

Fast forward to 2009, when Disney tried to launch its channel in Russia. It was rejected by local media authorities. After the registration request eventually went through, Walt Disney Company CIS replaced Jetix Russia with Disney Channel Russia. On August 10, at 6:00 pm Moscow time, it started with a Finding Nemo showing.

Disney Giving Russia Special Treatment

Unlike other Disney Europe channels, this was a custom-made design where every title and logo received adaptation. It remained strong, through negotiations between Disney and (now) President Vladimir Putin. After the Disney launch of Seven TV in Russia, legal changes diminished Disney’s market share.

It retained 20% of the market, though. And eventually created a series of kids’ animations, with multiple original productions. This continued through COVID-19, but some serious changes were right around the corner. The Russian invasion of Ukraine changed how Disney and Russia engaged.

The Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Disney was the first to speak out when the situation with Russia and Ukraine escalated into an official invasion. In a statement, Disney noted, “Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia(…).”

Disney Exits Russia in 2022

Among the films were Turning Red, a Pixar film with a Canadian setting, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and The Bob’s Burger Movie. Each skipped the Russian market; which didn’t necessarily represent a major segment for the company.

The official statement of Disney is that they closed ties with Russia effective at the start of the invasion. But recent news from within Russia shows that escaping the clasps of the warring nation isn’t that easy. Disney’s Russia problem is growing as cinemas continue to show Disney content.

Russia and Disney Maintain Connections

Unfortunately, while Disney can choose to let Russia go, it isn’t necessarily reciprocal. There are ad agencies actively catering to Russian businesses, using Disney as a selling point.

Cinemas and theatres in Russia are showing Disney material. Worse yet, they’re changing it. Advertising the play “Disney Newsies,” Russia is using theatre to relay Disney to its citizens.

Because no two plays are identical; the Mickey and Minnie you meet in Florida aren’t the pair you meet in Hong Kong. The individuation of Disney material in live theatre means Disney has a Russia that grows more expansive as it continues to drum up interest in Mickey Mouse material.

Underground Russian Market for Disney

There is a market in the Western world for Russian content. Shows like Better than Us and Season One of To The Lake both appear on Netflix. The Disney+ show, Secret Invasion, was a show with Moscow settings, but it was filmed instead in Halifax, England.

On the Russian side, there is an active interest in ‘pirating’ Disney TV and movies online. This drives both an underground market and promotes the active use of Disney by Russia. The demand for content can drive the supply of Disney in Russia, despite Disney’s compliance with embargos.

Disney Making Its Position Known to Russia and Ukraine

While there might not be much that Disney can do beyond the Russian border, the company is still taking action in the film. Creating a film about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the purpose is to raise funds to help with the humanitarian crisis.

Liev Schreiber, known for his role as Ray Donovan, and work in shows like Scream and The Manchurian Candidate is set to narrate a film. The working title is Against All Odds: The Failure Of Russia’s Blitzkrieg.

Disney is unable to change or control its content within Russia, which is a problem. However, instead of focusing on the issue, it’s pivoting to its wheelhouse and creating a film.

Disney appears to be less focused on the IP issues; they would lose that market to the embargo anyway. Instead, it’s turning the attention to the crisis itself, per the pre-production video.

What do you think about Russia continuing to use Disney? Share your take in the comments below!