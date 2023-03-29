Disney Gets Massive Payday From Illegal Streaming

https://insidethemagic.net/2023/02/warner-bros-reportedly-gearing-up-to-offer-free-streaming-service-bn1/In a world where streaming has become a normal part of everyday lives, it should come as no surprise that “piracy” has taken on a new role.

The Walt Disney Company joined the streaming world in November of 2019 when it launched Disney Plus (stylized Disney+). Since then, the streaming platform quickly garnered millions of subscribers, thanks to its extensive library of classic and new content, as well as its exclusive original programming. Disney Plus is home to a collection of movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and many others.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Disney and other major studios have secured a legal victory against illegal streaming sites. In a recent judgment, a court ordered several piracy websites to pay damages and stop distributing copyrighted content owned by Disney, Warner Bros., and other major studios.

Disney, Universal, Paramount, Apple, and Warner Bros., among others, secured a $30 million judgment against Dwayne Johnson (no relation to the actor) for operating two illegal streaming sites. The studios and defendant agreed to resolve the suit barring him from continuing to operate any service that allows him to pirate movies.

The complaint alleges that the extent of piracy was “massive,” including many popular properties like Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, The Office, as well as thousands of live channels and video-on-demand offerings.

The ruling is a significant win for the entertainment industry, which has long struggled to combat online piracy. Streaming sites that offer pirated content often operate outside of the law, making it difficult for copyright holders to pursue legal action.

The court’s decision sends a strong message to piracy websites that they will face consequences for their actions. It also highlights the importance of protecting intellectual property and the creative works of artists and filmmakers.

The battle against piracy is ongoing, but this ruling is a step in the right direction for content creators and copyright holders. With the rise of streaming and digital distribution, it’s more important than ever to ensure that artists and studios are fairly compensated for their work.

