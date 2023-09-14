Dangerous Stampede Breaks Out Inside Disney Park

A dangerous stampede was caught on camera inside Disney.

When visiting any of the Disney theme parks, guests are expected to follow the rules and regulations laid out by Disney. Guests are expected to help maintain the family-friendly atmosphere the Disney parks are known for, meaning guests should refrain from using foul language and treat others with respect.

Guests are also informed what they can and cannot wear, though Disney’s dress code is broken every single day by guests. However, one of the most important and enforced rules at the Disney parks has to do with the speed at which guests experience the parks themselves. Running is off-limits when inside Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and other theme parks across the globe. Not only does this keep guests safe, but cast members and other employees as well.

It’s one thing for Disney to list its rules, but it’s another thing for guests to actually listen to them. Recently, we saw a shocking lack of regard for this specific rule at the Tokyo Disney Resort.

A video has gone viral after a user shared it on X (Twitter). The video shows hundreds of guests running into the entrance of Tokyo Disneyland, presumably to get a good viewing spot for the park’s Halloween event. It’s quite common to see guests make a “mad dash” to Main Street U.S.A., for a good spot, but the sheer amount of guests running in the video easily classifies as a safety hazard.

The full video is linked here, but you can take a look at a few photos of the incident below:

At one moment in the video, you can even see a Disney cast member attempting to stop guests from running. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the stampede. We, along with Disney, would highly advise against dong something like this while at the theme parks.

The Tokyo Disney Resort is comprised of two theme parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. The Tokyo Disney Resort opened in 1983 and features all of the classic Disney theme park rides and attractions you’d expect, like Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and the ride everyone loves to hate (or hates to love), “it’s a small world.

Tokyo DisneySea is often considered to be the best Disney theme park on earth, being praised for its theming and storytelling. As we stated earlier, we’ve seen some guests do some pretty wild things while inside the Disney theme parks, ranging from stripping to engaging in physical altercations.

Have you ever been to Tokyo Disney? What’s your favorite Disney theme park?