Walking No Longer an Option for Many Disney World Guests

Walking is no longer an option for a large chunk of Disney World guests.

There are many ways to get around the Walt Disney World Resort. For starters, guests can use the iconic Monorail service to get to and from Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom, with stops at Disney’s Polynesian Village, Disney’s Contemporary, and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resorts. The Walt Disney World Skyliner takes guests to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as well as several hotels.

However, lots of guests opt to just walk to the parks, and with so many great walking paths, we can’t necessarily blame them. Walking may seem like a challenge, especially after a long day at the parks, but it is a great way to tackle Disney World at your own pace. There are many places guests can walk at the Walt Disney World Resort, but one of the most used walkways just closed.

The walking path that links Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is now closed. This is a result of the ongoing construction at the new Polynesian Vacation Club tower that is being built. At this time, there is no reopening date, meaning the walkway is closed indefinitely.

Disney announced this new DVC tower last year, with construction picking up rather quickly. These new rooms are expected to open sometime in 2024. This new structure will join the iconic Polynesian Village Resort, which was one of the two original hotels to open alongside Walt Disney World in 1971.

As we said earlier, there are many ways to get around Disney World. By far, the most used method of transportation is the buses, which take guests to and from every theme park and every hotel. Buses also connect to Disney Springs, Walt Disney World’s premier shopping and dining destination. It seems like the entire Orlando, Florida, property is undergoing a refurbishment. The entirety of EPCOT has been under construction for years at this point. Magic Kingdom’s iconic Walt Disney World Railroad reopened several years after TRON Lightcycle/Run finally opened. Of course, the biggest change happening at Walt Disney World can be found at Magic Kingdom, with everyone’s favorite log flume rude permanently shutting its doors earlier this year. Splash Mountain is in the process of being transformed into a brand-new attraction themed to Disney’s animated classic The Princess and the Frog (2009).

This new ride, called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, is set to open sometime in 2024 at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Where’s your favorite place to stay while visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth?”