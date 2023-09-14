Disney Increases Food Costs Dramatically, New Prices Announced

When guests visit Disneyland or Walt Disney World, it is easy to get carried away when it comes to food.

From Mickey pretzels to Mickey waffles, turkey legs, popcorn (and their respective popcorn buckets), cotton candy, churro toffee, caramel apples, Mickey premium bars, and more — there is so much to indulge in. One of the most coveted snacks at Disneyland, is the churro. Whether you like a regular cinnamon churro or you prefer tons of flavor added on a speciality churro, Disneyland has you covered.

In Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney, the offering of churros is always around and rarely does it ever disappoint. Disneyland has even built up a cult following when it comes to their churros, as many have always vowed that Disneyland’s churros are better than Disney World’s when it comes to freshness.

Another thing that many guests enjoy about churros is that their price is quite affordable for something that can fill you up and satisfy your sweet tooth craving.

Now, things are changing on the price point front.

It seems that prices at Disneyland are rising across the board, and many are fearful of what is going to happen. Most recently, Magic Key sales have halted with Cast Members warning guests that they will be bringing them back, potentially after the holiday season, with an increased price. Magic Keys recently returned following the pandemic, and with it came its own major price increase, so knowing another is reportedly on the way will potentially leave Disneyland financially impossible to visit for some.

When the Magic Key pass was announced, it came at a major price jump. Below, you can see what each pass sells for.

Imagine Key: (only available to Southern California Residents) $449

Enchant Key: $699

Believe Key: $1,099

Inspire Key: $1,599

In the past, the question of inflating prices and cutting costs for Disney’s bottom line was asked, and it seemed that Disney already had a plan and an answer on how to do this.

Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy addressed the situation, noting that Disney has no plans to outright raise prices within Josh D’Amaro’s Parks, Experiences and Products division. She did, however, indicate that Disney is looking at a number of ways to cut costs behind the scenes, including “reducing portions” at Disney Parks restaurants.

McCarthy noted that this would be “good for some people’s waistlines” when they visit Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

As one may imagine, the idea of reducing food costs for Guests who are paying high prices on vacation and trying to spin that as a positive is not something that is easily done or something that would go over well. Many became frustrated at the idea that Disney would cut food portions while charging more, while some Guests took the comment as fat-shaming to their Guests. Disney did not note when this would begin, but it seems that some have already claimed portion sizes being reduced.

Recently, we noticed a price difference in multiple items at Walt Disney World Resort. The Mickey Premium Bar and Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Sandwich are two iconic snacks that Guests can purchase at most Disney locations. Now, it seems that depending on what location you are at, you may see a price increase. Some locations have increased in price from $5.69 to $5.99.

At Disneyland Resort, churros are also increasing in cost. The previous pricing of $5.00 is now $5.50. Although a $0.50 increase may not seem super jarring when looking at it, it is just one of many food and drink items to have increased. Even ticket prices have climbed in price, along with hotel prices. Overall, each cost increase adds up to many guests spending hundreds extra this year than they would have a couple of years prior on their Disneyland vacation.

And those are not the only price increases we have noticed. As an example of more cost increases, at Trader Sam’s Tiki Terrace, we have seen price jumps for the following items:

Nautilus: increased from $32.00 to $35.00

Uh-Oa: increased from $23.00 to $25.00

Rosita’s Margarita: increased from $15.00 to $17.00

HippopotoMai-Tai: increased from $15.00 to $17.00

Krakatoa Punch: increased from $15.00 to $17.00

Zombie: increased from $15.00 to $17.00

As of late, we have seen food prices increase at Walt Disney World. Most recently, we reported on Disney Springs locations rising food costs. STK Steakhouse is one of the more expensive options, and now, the chain restaurant is becoming more expensive, specifically at Disney Springs.

The Baby Gem Caesar increased by $2 and is now $25, Blue Iceberg increased $2 and is now $24, Crispy Calamari increased $2 and is now $28, Lil’ BRGs increased $2 and is now $26, Jalapeño Pickled Shrimp Cocktail rose $2 and is now to $33. And that was just the appetizers. For entrees, the steak menu has seen significant jumps, most notably the Surf & Turf: Filet and Lobster Tails, which is now $89 and the Surf & Turf: Filet and Grilled Prawns, which is now $79 — both increased a whopping $10. Their sides also made $1 price increases and desserts $2 price increases. House of Blues also increased its menu items by $1 to $2.

On top of that, we have also seen Disney Crusie Line food costs jump at signature dining locations. Disney World ticket prices and Annual Passes have also had their costs raised.

An opening day ticket at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, for example, cost only $1 — with rides costing an additional $0.10.

Today, a one-day, one-Park ticket to either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park costs approximately $150. At Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, Guests can expect to pay up to $180 for a one-day, one-Park ticket to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios. So, overall, guests can likely continue to expect the upward trend of Disney vacation costs to grow.

Do you think a Disney vacation is financially getting out of hand?

