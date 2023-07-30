New Disney Location Shuts Down as Attendance Crumbles

One of the best things about visiting Walt Disney World Resort is the food. With hundreds of restaurants to choose from, Disney Guests can indulge as much as they want — we may just recommend you stay off Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind if you do!

Some Disney dining locations are tougher to reserve, like Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom, where you can meet many Disney princesses like Snow White, Jasmine, Aurora, and Ariel — and, of course, Cinderella. Other dining locations that are tough to score are breakfast at Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera, Be Our Guest, Space 220, ‘Ohana, California Grill, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and more. When finding a Disney dining reservation is tough, some Guests turn to other dining reservations that are easier to obtain or options that will seat Guests on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort recently opened Rosa Mexicano, but the Mexican restaurant seems to be having a rocky start. The dining location is meant to be open for lunch and dinner, but now, it only operates at lunch. Signage around the restaurant currently indicates that this closure will continue for the foreseeable future, but will not be permanent. It appears that slower business has cost Rosa Mexicano the ability to keep their doors open for lunch. Still, in the future and as demand returns, they plan to return to their regular business hours.

Typically Rosa Mexicano is open during the following hours:

Monday – Thursday

Breakfast: 7:00am – 11:00am

Lunch: 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Dinner: 5:00pm – 11:00pm

Friday – Sunday

Breakfast: 7:00am – 11:00am

Dinner: 5:00pm – 11:00pm

The dining location describes itself as: Rosa Mexicano offers a fresh take on authentic Mexican cuisine, serving both beloved classics and sophisticated dishes in a stylish and festive atmosphere. With every dish, we honor Mexican heritage and the culinary techniques, global explorations, and inspirations of our founding chef, Josefina Howard. The menu features award-winning margaritas, including the Rosa Mexicano signature frozen pomegranate – named the Best in New York City.

Rosa Mexicano is located steps from EPCOT and can also be accessed by a Friendship Ferry and the Disney Skyliner! Guests visiting can also travel from Disney’s Hollywood Studios to dine at the new location. Rosa Mexicano has elevated cocktails and delicious Mexican food that strongly rivals the Mexico pavilion at EPCOT (and, in my opinion, serves better food!). If you are ever in the area and looking for a delicious Mexican feast, this is a great location that tends to build up a waiting list during dinner!

Disney Food Prince Increases

As of late, we have seen food prices increase at Walt Disney World. Most recently, we reported on Disney Springs locations rising food costs. STK Steakhouse is one of the more expensive options, and now, the chain restaurant is becoming more expensive, specifically at Disney Springs. The Baby Gem Caesar increased by $2 and is now $25, Blue Iceberg increased $2 and is now $24, Crispy Calamari increased $2 and is now $28, Lil’ BRGs increased $2 and is now $26, Jalapeño Pickled Shrimp Cocktail rose $2 and is now to $33. And that was just the appetizers. For entrees, the steak menu has seen significant jumps, most notably the Surf & Turf: Filet and Lobster Tails, which is now $89 and the Surf & Turf: Filet and Grilled Prawns, which is now $79 — both increased a whopping $10. Their sides also made $1 price increases and desserts $2 price increases. House of Blues also increased its menu items by $1 to $2.

On top of that, we have also seen Disney Crusie Line food costs jump at signature dining locations. Disney World ticket prices and Annual Passes have also had their costs raised.

Have you tried Rosa Mexicano at The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort?

