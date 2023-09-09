All-New Character Meet and Greet Coming to Walt Disney World

One of the biggest Disney events is going on this weekend, Destination D23 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

During this weekend, tons of events and announcements are made for upcoming film and park projects. One of the first announcements to come from D23 is an exciting and all-new character meet and greet coming to EPCOT, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.

Disney’s newest animated film, Wish, is coming to theaters in November as part of the Disney100 celebrations. Hailed as a celebration of 100 years of animation, Wish tells the story of Asha (Ariana DeBose), a young girl who must save her kingdom from its evil King Magnifico (Chris Pine), who’s stealing the wishes of everyone for himself.

The film is a mix of 2D and 3D animation, which will mark the first time a Disney film will feature 2D animation since The Princess and the Frog in 2009. It will also seemingly include Disney’s first major villain in years, breaking the recent trend of the villain just being a misunderstood character that reconnects with the heroine at the end of the movie.

Coming by the end of the year, guests visiting Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris will be able to meet Asha! It’s unclear where exactly she will meet, but fans can expect to meet her soon.

Excitement for the film is high as the Disney100 celebrations wind down, and with so much love already for the film, it’s likely that Asha will have a significant, if not semi-permanent, area to meet guests. Mirabel from Encanto (2021) was just introduced at the Magic Kingdom and Figment is expected to meet with guests at EPCOT sometime this year as well.

Asha will be joining dozens of other characters around the Disney parks, and as more information is unveiled about where guests can find her, we’ll be sure to let you know!

Are you excited for this all new character experience? Let us know in the comments below!