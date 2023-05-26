Disney Should Pull Focus on Failure

In celebration of its 100th anniversary, Walt Disney Animation is preparing a true return to form with its next animated film, Wish. Although the most we’ve seen from the upcoming project is what has been shown in the trailer, it’s already shaping up to be a love letter to classic Disney films. That said, it might be good for Disney to flip the script on one thing.

Wish is predicted to be a return to the classic Disney fairytale fantasy, and it honestly couldn’t have come at a better time. However, as likely as it is that the film will follow in the footsteps of such greats as Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, and so on, it might be the case that it deviates from the norm in one crucial way. In order for the film to succeed, its heroine needs to fail.

Wish and the Reality of Failure

Right from the trailer, Wish checks all the boxes for the traditional Disney movie. A beautiful heroine with big dreams and a talking animal sidekick going head to head against an over-the-top villain with a killer wardrobe definitely fits the description of several classic plots, but what if the lesson isn’t so much about wishes coming true, but rather how to adapt when they don’t?

Although this might verge on conspiracy theory territory, it feels all too fitting that Disney would pursue a motif like this. Consider some of the previous films Disney has recently released. Strange World, Lightyear, and the Pinocchio remake were all flops compared to the studio’s past creation, so what if this is Disney’s way of learning from their mistakes.

In the immortal words of Master Yoda, “Our greatest teacher failure is.” Asha might have the tried and true makings of a classic Disney beauty, but what if her wish come true isn’t exactly what she had in mind? Although nothing is set in stone just yet, the studio has the perfect opportunity to impart a powerful and appropriate lesson.

Will Wish soar through the power of failure? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!