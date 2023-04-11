Animated Character Swears on Disney+ Show

Disney has always been engaged in a sort of tango with adult humor in their animated works, intentionally or otherwise, but a new generation just got their own equivalent of The Lion King’s notorious S-E-X message in the breeze. Australia’s Ludo Studios might have made the beloved Bluey series, but Disney+ just gave the show a hilariously wrong translation error.

Despite their squeaky clean, family-friendly, sugary sweet image, they’re not above a few double entendres and adult jokes only the parents in the audience might recognize. However, it’s even more funny and scandalous when adult humor accidentally slips in.

Bluey’s Big Blooper

This episode of Bluey is called “Captions.” Bluey is an Australian animated TV series that has overtaken American audiences with an enormous fanbase. The Heeler family and their cartoon canine companions have made a new home on Disney+, but not without one or two hiccups.

Apart from the streaming service only seeing parts of the show’s current season due to censorship, a translation error in the show’s closed captions. The result wasn’t just a misheard phrase, but a surprise no one expected from a show meant primarily for six-year-olds.

In the episode “Pass the Parcel,” Lucky’s dad changes the rules of the Australian party game, resulting in several crying puppies on its first run-through. Trying to amend his mistake, the frazzled father offers one of his son’s gifts to make amends. Naturally, Lucky doesn’t take too kindly to that idea.

While the actual dialogue is a muffled “give it back, dad!” Disney’s translators begged to differ. In Disney’s defense, it really does sound like the words on the screen. Regardless, it does result in a hilarious result. It’s not that the phrase is profane, but the fact that it comes so out of nowhere from Bluey of all places is just a new level of absurdity.

Did you catch this hilarious translation error? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!