The Worst Marvel Movie Is Coming to Disney Plus

Suppose you skipped out on the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters. It’s okay; there are no judgments here. What used to be considered a Marvel fandom crime is now very much understandable after seeing the recent views for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. For those waiting to watch the film at home on Disney+, that day is coming soon. Well, soon-ish.

Many fans may know by now that Marvel’s latest release didn’t perform well at the box office. It also got low scores from critics. While most fans either enjoyed the film themselves or had mixed feelings, it seems a large number of moviegoers skipped out on this one.

Soon, those who want to watch the film at home or experience it again will be able to do so when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania becomes available for purchase on digital April 18. It will also be available as a physical copy, 4k and all, on May 16.

That covers everything, right? The digital release for purchase, the physical copy. Wait, what about the Disney+ release date?

While some might be speculating that digital release also means Disney+ release, that might not be the case, it was during the pandemic when Marvel movies arrived on the streaming service only 45 days after their theatrical release. Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) was the first to practice this new release schedule. However, most recently, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) did not release on Disney+ until 82 days later. Some may argue that it was so that the film could be featured during Black History Month.

Still, if you look at Jame Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), that film was released on Digital last week but is still not on Disney+, even though it’s been over a hundred days since it was released in theaters.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) might appear on Disney+ on April 18, but it might not. Disney+ usually announces these releases on their social media pages, and that is something we’ve yet to see from them.

Currently, fans can confidently look forward to the digital copies available for purchase or rental later this month, along with the physical copy coming in May.

Will you be watching Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) at home? Let Inside The Magic know in the comments.