Muppet Vision Walled Off by Ominous Construction, Fans Troubled

Muppet Vision 3D is definitely one of the biggest cult favorites at the Disney Parks. A relic of a bygone decade, the attraction still continues to entertain the same breed of fans after generations have walked in and out of its doors. As one of the last remaining original Jim Henson projects, the fans are pretty protective.

As construction continues around the Muppet Courtyard, fans have grown concerned, suspicious, and anxious that the fate of one of their favorite attractions could hang in the balance. Although no announcements to close it have been made by Disney, all attractions have a lifespan.

Fans Debate Fate of Muppet Vision

To say that Muppet Vision 3D is one of the most protected and beloved attractions in operation at Disney’s Hollywood Studios would be an understatement. If its admirers get so much as a whiff of change in its general direction, they’ll go for the torches, pitchforks, and exploding fish at the drop of a hat.

As comedic as their reactions can sometimes be, as seen in the TikTok above, their concern is certainly genuine. Disney has been keeping their cards close to their chest, and despite reports of another coffee stand, fans are still wary of the amount of construction.

r/WaltDisneyWorld is a public reddit forum where Disney fans frequently share their trip plans, tips, and opinions regarding the place where dreams come true. One of the rising posts in their NSFM section demonstrates increasing concerns for the vintage attraction, as big changes might be underway.

While most replies to the post suspect that the construction overflowing the Muppets’ area is just to make room for another Joffrey’s stand, some fans don’t believe it should take that much building. As a result, conspiracy theories arise.

u/5centraise writes,

I asked a CM when I was there in July and they wouldn’t tell me. But they gave me a look that suggested it was going to be something a little more exciting than a Joffrey’s. Surely Disney could put up a Joffrey’s kiosk in a matter of days, so I don’t think that’s what it is. Very unimpressive it it is.

And u/CruisinJo214 points out,