Construction Walls Go Up at Muppet Vision 3D

As summer ends, Walt Disney World enters the dawn of the holiday season. As Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the rest of the winter celebrations are just around the corner, preparations are already being made by Disney Imagineering across the parks.

Pumpkins and pastries aren’t the only things going up at Disney World, and fans are already responding and posting on social media. However, one guest catches something happening behind the scenes at one fan-favorite attraction. Something’s happening at Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening to Muppet Vision?

The Disney Parks are home to multiple iconic rides and attractions, but certain features have something of a cult following with a very protective fanbase. Perhaps the best example of this curious phenomenon might be Muppet Vision 3D

For those few who have yet to experience this charmingly gimmicky 3D movie, the attraction is essentially what it says on the sign. It’s a 3D movie with environmental special effects starring Jim Henson’s friends of fur and felt. It’s been remarkably unchanged since 1991, which has some fans wondering how long it will last.

u/imadgalaxyx shared this photo on r/Walt Disney World, and it looks like they’ve sectioned off a large chunk of Muppet Courtyard outside of the attraction. Although Muppet Vision 3D is still in operation, it has the attention of some cautious onlookers.

Fans report passage into the ride is wide open, but discussions in the comments are at odds with what Disney has plans for Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and the rest of the Muppet gang.

One user suggests this might be in preparation for the supposed Muppet stage show as part of Disney World’s Jollywood Nights this holiday season. However, it still feels too early and out of place for something related to the event.

Multiple users suggest that a new food stall or Joffrey’s location is being built as part of the Muppet Courtyard makeover, although this has not yet been confirmed. Either way, it’s generating suspicion and intrigue from Disney guests.

