Op-Ed: Adapt or Die, Disney Park Rides Risk Closure

If the recent D23 announcements are to be believed, there are a lot of changes coming to the Disney Parks. One of the biggest and perhaps most controversial changes coming to the Walt Disney World Resort is the complete retheme of the iconic Country Bear Jamboree.

The Country Bears have been a Magic Kingdom fixture since the ’70s, and they definitely have a huge cult following. However, the upcoming re-staging, dubbed “The Country Bear Musical Jamboree,” is set to bring the bears into the 21st century. That said, it comes with an ominous standard set by Disney.

Progress Puts All Disney Parks in Jeopardy

It’s no secret that there are some rides and attractions at the Disney Parks that should be preserved and updated but never changed. Attractions like Space Mountain, the Haunted Mansion, and “it’s a small world” all help give places like Disneyland and Walt Disney World their identities.

However, the upcoming update of the Country Bear Jamboree sets a dangerous precedent for any attraction on Disney property. They either need to stay relevant or risk permanent closure.

Inside the Magic has covered this new development before, and @mr.unofficialceo on TikTok perfectly explains the situation when he states,

“I do think a change is needed if that fanbase is going to grow. I think the only real options here are change it to make it a bit more relevant, or close it… and I think this is definitely the best case scenario.”

To be fair, the Country Bears have been with the Parks for decades, and to say their attraction hasn’t been showing its age would be untrue, but how much will Disney change to keep the attraction relevant with modern audiences? It’s highly unlikely the bears will be grotesquely altered, but it’s enough to make some worry.

Today, it’s the Country Bears. Tomorrow it might be the Hitchhiking Ghosts. Joking aside, Disney’s motif of “keep moving forward” doesn’t work without casualties. As the old saying goes, can’t make an omelette without breaking a few eggs.

As of writing, Disney is already changing a few classic attractions. For example, the Haunted Mansion was recently under fire for the Hatbox Ghost’s long-awaited inclusion disrupting the narrative of the ride. Will the Country Bears be met with the same reception?

It should also be known that this isn’t the first time Disney has restaged and modernized one of their classic attractions. When Zazu and Iago took over the Enchanted Tiki Room in 1998, the results were anything but a Hawaiian holiday. Who’s to say the same effect won’t strike Country Bear Hall?

With that in mind, we can’t realistically see Disney doing too much to besmirch the beloved bears. From what we know right now, it seems that they will be incorporating modern techniques with traditional Disney songs being given a country twang. That said, we won’t truly see the truth until the doors open once more.

Is Disney setting a dangerous standard in the name of progress? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!