Disney closes a ride in any park regularly, but the impacts of this indefinite shutdown are far-reaching for fans of the Walt Disney World Resort’s attractions.

Disney Closes a Ride at Major Disney World Resort

Ride closures are common, whether it’s at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Park. The near-constant wear and tear means that the Walt Disney Company is in an ongoing state of maintenance.

Fun Fact: Every Disney Park performs routine ride maintenance, resulting in closures.

In the most recent announcement, Disneyland Park officially declared the Golden Zephyr “closed for refurbishment.” It’s listed as temporarily unavailable, though there is no confirmed date for its repairs and no official reason for the Disneyland Park shutdown. Often, Disney issues clarification statements, like an incoming hurricane.

Golden Zephyr and Other Disney California Adventure Closures

Earlier in the year, the loss of Splash Mountain made waves all over the United States. Yet it proves that guests can expect the Walt Disney Park experience to be safe.

Fun Fact: Splash Mountain’s closure was an effort to support racial equality.

Golden Zephyr is a ride at Disneyland Resort theme park in Anaheim. When it’s running, guests find it at Disneyland California Adventure Park. It’s advertised as a “Retro Rocket Ride.” It features vintage sci-fi juxtaposition that’s symbolic of Disney Park’s creativity.

Fun Fact: Golden Zephyr actually shuts down regularly for Disneyland World of Color performances.

When Disney closes a ride, whether it’s Splash Mountain or Tianas Bayou Adventure in New Orleans, there’s due process. It could be something out at Walt Disney World, like Animal Kingdom. There’s due process for the ride maintenance or refurbishment.

How Disney Closes a Ride and Prepares for Reopening

Splash Mountain is undergoing a complete facelift, though the retro Walt Disney rocket ride is only out “temporarily.” Maintenance is always subject to the law of the land. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is a significant power in the United States.

Fun Fact: OSHA monitors an impressive seven million workplaces (including Disney theme parks)

Disney Imagineers create fantastic worlds for many Disney fans, but the attraction loses appeal quickly if the iconic ride is unsafe. Disneyland falls under California regulation and OSHA, meaning any refurbishments go through official channels.

Positive Side of Golden Zephyr Ride Closure

For many attractions like Disney’s Animal Kingdom or Disney’s Splash Mountain ride, when it closes, there are few redeeming factors. With the Golden Zephyr, the refurbishment means visitors can catch shows regularly. It allows the classic attractions to continue, per usual, without shutting down and restarting the ride.

Fun Fact: During the design period, Disney Imagineers visited Pleasure Beach in Blackpool, England, to analyze their “Flying Machines.”

It is always closed for the World of Color attraction, but with it out of the mix, visitors can hit the area without stressing the entertainment schedule. In this way, the refurbishment has already starts to improve the Disney Park experience.

