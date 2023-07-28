Walt Disney World Bringing Controversial Experience to Magic Kingdom

The Disney Parks are always in a state of change. When Disneyland was first opened, Walt Disney himself said that the parks would never be finished as long as there was imagination left in the world.

There’s been much change around the Parks in the last few years as areas have been built, attractions have been rethemed, and other attractions have closed. Most recently, the US-based Disney Parks, Disneyland and Walt Disney World, came under some fire for closing the controversial Splash Mountain ride.

Located in Frontierland, the water-based log ride was inspired by the Disney movie, Song of the South (1946). Controversial in its own right, Song of the South has long been banned from distribution or viewing by audiences around the world. And although the attraction has been loved by many, others have been calling for its closure for years.

It was finally announced in 2020 that the ride would be closed and rethemed after The Princess and the Frog (2009). Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be opening sometime late next year at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Both Parks have also opened an immersive land themed entirely to the Star Wars franchise. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge features two major attractions, Smugglers Run and Rise of the Resistance. Guests can also see characters like Rey, Chewbacca, and Kylo Ren roaming around the area, as well as a host of stormtroopers and other interactive Cast Members. Now, yet another area has announced changes at Walt Disney World.

Storybook Circus opened along with New Fantasyland in 2012. It’s themed entirely towards the circus, as the area takes heavy inspiration from Dumbo, including featuring the iconic flying ride. Guests can also meet a variety of characters, including Goofy, Donald, Minnie, and Daisy, along with other attractions like the Barnstormer.

Now, Disney has just announced that the area will be taking immersion to another level coming soon with the “Smellephants on Parade search and sniff.”

There’s a new interactive experience coming to Magic Kingdom! “Smellephants on Parade” will be a family-friendly “search and sniff” adventure in Storybook Circus, presented by @scentsy, the Official Home Fragrance of @WaltDisneyWorld. Stay tuned for “relephant” details! 🐘 🎪

Disney is well known for its level of immersion, all the way from creative building to terminology and costumes, to the smells that Guests associate with the Parks. The smell of churros, popcorn, and pretzels immediately come to mind when thinking about Disney.

The partnership with Scentsy comes as a slight surprise to some fans. The company is known for being an MLM, or multi-level marketing, company, which is a controversial business model. Scentsy sells scented wax melts and warmers, and has collaborated with The Walt Disney Company for years to release exclusive scents and detailed warmers modeled after a variety of iconic Disney icons, including Cinderella’s castle.

The all-new experience was just announced, so further details aren’t yet known about what exactly “Smellephants on Parade” will entail. A search and sniff activity is certainly an interesting concept, especially considering the state of the Parks during the pandemic just a couple years ago.

Stay tuned for updates on this new experience and more from Inside the Magic!