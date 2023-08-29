Disney World Park Officially Closing Due to Hurricane Idalia

In a new weather update, a Disney Park is closing due to the approaching Hurricane Idalia in Orlando, Florida.

As Tropical Storm Idalia approaches the Orlando area, multiple theme parks issued warnings, with some closing early altogether. Up until now, the Walt Disney World Resort only issued a weather alert to guests, informing them that operations would continue.

However, Disney has just announced that Typhoon Lagoon will be closed starting August 30 due to the approaching hurricane. Walt Disney World is home to two water parks, Typhoon Lagoon, and Blizzard Beach, but only Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon is currently open.

The Walt Disney World mini-golf course will also join Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon in closing. As a result of the approaching tropical storm, Busch Gardens Tampa also closed down all operations earlier this week. It’s possible that the Walt Disney World Resort will do something similar, but closures outside of Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon have not yet been announced.

Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are all fully operational at this time. Disney World is also home to Disney Springs, a massive shopping and dining center. It is unknown if any of these theme parks will close, so stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all future updates. These closures come just weeks after the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, shut down early due to Tropical Storm Hilary. The Universal Orlando Resort, which is home to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, is currently under an inclement weather warning.

To accommodate for closures and evacuations, Disney states that guests will be able to reschedule their stay at “The Most Magical Place on Earth” and can take advantage of waived cancelation fees. It’s important that all Florida residents stay updated and informed on safety procedures, especially those in the direct path of Hurricane Idalia.

For more information, visit the official government website for all information regarding Hurricane Idalia.

This is a developing story. Make sure you stay tuned for more updates!