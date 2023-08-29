Disney Parks Closing 20+ Attractions in Near Future

A popular Disney vacation destination has just revealed that it will be closing dozens of rides in the near future.

Refurbishments are a key part of any good theme park, though it’s probably guest’s least favorite part of visiting.

There’s nothing worse than planning a Disney vacation for months, only to visit and find out your favorite ride is closed for refurbishment. No matter where you are, from Universal Studios Florida to Disneyland Paris, ride and attraction closures are just something guests will have to deal with from time to time. Thankfully, Disney and other theme parks plan closures at key times as to not interfere with the normal operations of its parks and resorts. This is why you don’t typically see rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean all close at the Magic Kingdom in the same week.

Unfortunately, Disney recently announced that dozens of rides and attractions would be closing at what is arguably Disney’s best resort in the world.

While Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Disneyland Park, and even Disney California Adventure are fan-favorite parks bringing in millions of guests each and every year, few Disney resorts can compare to the Tokyo Disney Resort. We already covered Pirates of the Caribbean closing at Tokyo Disneyland, but there are a lot more iconic rides and attractions set to close in the next few months.

A total of 25 different rides and attractions will close within the next few months, with several other experiences remaining closed from previous refurbishments that began earlier this year. The updated list can be seen below:

Tokyo Disneyland

Haunted Mansion August 10 – September 13, 2023

Gadget’s Go Coaster September 4 – 13, 2023

“it’s a small world“ September 15 – October 2, 2023

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin September 19 – October 6, 2023

Pirates of the Caribbean October 3 – 27, 2023

Monsters, Inc. Ride & Go Seek! November 2 – 27, 2023

The Enchanted Tiki Room: Stitch Presents “Aloha E Komo Mai!” November 7 – 20, 2023

Goofy’s Paint ‘n’ Play House November 17 – December 1, 2023

Splash Mountain November 28 – December 28, 2023

Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast January 9 – 25, 2024

Haunted Mansion January 9 – February 6, 2024

Peter Pan’s Flight January 26 – March 31, 2024

Pooh’s Hunny Hunt January 26 – May 24, 2024

Big Thunder Mountain February 7 – June 13, 2024

Mickey’s PhilharMagic February 13 – 22, 2024

Tokyo DisneySea

Flounder’s Flying Fish Coaster August 28 – October 2, 2023

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea October 3 – November 6, 2023

The Magic Lamp Theater November 1, 2023 – February 18, 2024

Journey to the Center of the Earth November 21 – December 20, 2023

Scuttle’s Scooters January 9 – 12, 2024

Toy Story Mania! January 10 – April 8, 2024

DisneySea Electric Railway January 11 – March 11, 2024

Indiana Jones® Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull February 1 – 15, 2024

Sindbad’s Storybook Voyage February 13 – September 24, 2024

Several live entertainment experiences are closing, too. Some of the most notable closures include Sinbad’s Storybook Village, which will be closed for a whopping seven months. Toy Story Mania will be closed for three months.

Pooh’s Hunny Hunt, a classic Disney park dark ride, is undergoing a five-month refurbishment, which will start in early 2024. For a full list of ride and attraction closures at the Tokyo Disney Resort, check out the official website here.

Will you be visiting Tokyo Disney anytime soon? What’s your favorite ride at Disney?