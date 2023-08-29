Pirates of the Caribbean Closing Soon at Disney

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean is closing soon at the Disney Parks. Check out when here at Inside the Magic.

Over the years, the Disney parks have built up an impressive collection of rides, attractions, shows, and entertainment experiences that hardly any other theme park can rival. From Magic Kingdom in Orlando to Disneyland Paris in Europe, guests all across the world will find that special level of quality and magic only found at Disney.

The Tokyo Disney Resort features some truly incredible rides and attractions, ranging from classics like Haunted Mansion and “it’s a small world,” to incredibly unique experiences like Journey to the Center of the Earth. Unfortunately, like any theme park, these rides and attractions close from time to time to ensure the safety of rides and employees. Refurbishments are an unfortunate truth of all theme parks, including Universal, Six Flags, SeaWorld, and, of course, Disney.

Soon, many rides and attractions will be closing down at the Tokyo Disney Resort.

Starting in October 2023, at least 11 attractions will begin to close, stretching all the way to February of 2024. These closures include some of the resort’s most popular experiences, like Pirates of the Caribbean and Splash Mountain. Pirates of the Caribbean will be closed from October 3 through October 27.

This water-based dark ride can be found at many other Disney resorts, including Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida. Pirates of the Caribbean has entertained guests for decades, undergoing many changes over the years. The biggest change came when Disney decided to tie the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) into the legendary attraction, adding characters and effects from the live-action films. This meant guests would now see Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow multiple times within the ride.

Soon, the Tokyo Disney Resort will close another legendary ride, though this closure will be far more permanent than the ones listed before.

Last year, the Tokyo Disney Resort announced that along with an entire remodel of its Tomorrowland section of the resort, its iconic Space Mountain roller coaster would be closing forever. The resort is closing the ride to rebuild the attraction from the ground up and has already begun th process. Space Mountain will close as we know it in 2024, with the entire project taking several years to complete.

