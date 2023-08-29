Disney Genie+ Hits Record-Low Price at Walt Disney World

One of Disney’s most controversial services has just hit a record-low price at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Disney Genie was introduced back in 2022 and has been one of, if not the most controversial, changes to the Disney theme parks in their entire history. Previously, guests could book FastPasses for various rides throughout the day, with time and date limits, of course. The addition of Disney Genie meant the removal of Disney’s original FastPass system, forcing guests to learn a whole new process if they wanted to maximize their efficiency at the parks.

One of the most controversial aspects of Disney Genie is actually Disney Genie+, the paid portion of the service. This allows guests to book Lightning Lane passes and bypass the standby queue. This comes at a cost, which can range anywhere from $15 to $30 per guest.

To make matters worse, this price varies day by day, meaning some days guests could catch Genie+ on a cheap day, and others, well, guests better be prepared to bring their wallets when they visit Disneyland or Walt Disney World.

Disney Genie+ has hit a record low price since the introduction of park-specific pricing at the Walt Disney World Resort. The prices are as follows:

Magic Kingdom – $20

EPCOT – $15

Disney’s Hollywood Studios – $20

Disney’s Animal Kingdom – $15

Genie+ pricing for today at Walt Disney World is the lowest since the introduction of the per-park pricing model on June 23. pic.twitter.com/0kNnpR14lf — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 29, 2023

These prices mark the lowest per-park pricing levels we’ve seen since June, which is when the park-specific pricing was first introduced. As we said, Disney Genie is a service guests visiting Disneyland and Walt Disney World can utilize to help manage and plan their days at the parks. Disney Genie can be used at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as well as Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

It’s not necessary to use this service at all, but for more popular rides like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, Space Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Pirates of the Caribbean, it may be beneficial to pay the fee to skip the lines.

Do you enjoy using Disney Gneie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane? Let us know in the comments below.