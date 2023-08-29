‘Harry Potter’ Star Believes ‘Cursed Child’ Movie Could Happen, Under One Condition

It has been ten years since the original Harry Potter franchise ended. However, the franchise has continued with the Fantastic Beasts spinoff films and a Cursed Child stage production. While there have been plenty of rumors regarding the Cursed Child story being adapted into a full-length feature, nothing has come of it. One of the stars of the Harry Potter films does believe it could happen but under one condition.

Harry Potter has become a significantly huge franchise, which began with the books written by J.K. Rowling. Despite her constant controversial statements about the Trans community, the franchise has existed to remind everyone that love wins all. The entire story of the story rests on this theme, as Potter himself defeats Voldemort using the power of love.

The franchise has morphed into successful lands at the Universal Studios theme parks, video games like Hogwarts Legacy, and all stories told within the confines of the Wizarding World.

However, though the original films ended with Harry and Ginny married, along with Ron and Hermoine, their kids were just getting their start at Hogwarts. The Cursed Child was then born, following the original films’ events. The stage production follows Harry, now Head of Magical Law Enforcement at the Ministry of Magic.

His son Albus Severus begins to attend Hogwarts along with Rose, Hermoine and Ron’s daughter. Albus befriends Scorpius Malfoy, Draco’s son, and he and Albus are sorted into Slytherin. We won’t ruin the rest of the story, but it gets exciting and follows the same antics that Ron, Hermoine, and Harry got into while at school.

Because the new story focuses more on the children than Harry, Ron, and Hermoine, this is the only reason Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) believes The Cursed Child can move forward under one condition.

Bonnie Wright Believes ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Can Happen

While speaking to Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Bonnie Wright revealed that she would be interested in coming on for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, whether it would be a film or series. However, she would only do so if the formula followed the same as the stageplay. According to Wright:

“The biggest question everyone wants to know is if they are going to be making a TV/film version of it. I don’t know. It would be pretty fun because it’s really about the children. It’s not about our characters, so it wouldn’t be a massive role. It would really be about these kids and the new generation. It would be fun, but I have no idea if they’ll do it.”

What is significant about her comments is that she would be interested if the role of Ginny Weasley were minimal. The stage play focuses more on the relationship between Albus and Scorpius. Though Harry Potter is involved, he is more of a secondary character to the entirety of the continuation.

Despite the rumblings that the Cursed Child could become a full-length feature, it would still require Daniel Radcliffe to return as Harry Potter, which he has been adamant about not doing. Despite being about the children of Hogwart’s most famous troublemakers, the story still heavily involves Harry.

Currently, the Harry Potter story is being adapted into a new series for Max, which is said to be far closer to the source material of the books. This means that the children and the rest of the cast are likely to be recast. Should this happen, we could end up with some new children to watch grow up, who will then be old enough by the end of the show’s run to take on the role of parents.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child could continue with this new cast, assuming the series will garner the same success as the films. Either way, some of the original cast could presumably return, but the age discrepancy might be too much to have it make sense.

Either way, should the Cursed Child movie happen, Bonnie Wright is in for returning as Ginny Weasley.

What do you think of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child? Should it be adapted into a movie?