‘Harry Potter’ Joins Universal Studios in Coming to Texas

We already have multiple Harry Potter theme parks, but yet another immersive wizarding experience has just been announced – and this time, it’ll be located in Texas.

Since 2010, multiple Harry Potter theme parks have opened across the globe. The first (and biggest) is at Universal Orlando Resort, where Guests can finally experience Hogwarts – as well as Hogsmeade, Diagon Alley, and King’s Cross Station – for themselves. The land is split between both Universal Parks, with the Hogwarts Express transporting Guests between Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Orlando Resort is set to receive its third Harry Potter land in 2025 with the opening of Epic Universe. There Guests are rumored to be able to step into the Ministry of Magic, complete with a brand-new ride to rival Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

In the meantime, there are numerous other Harry Potter lands (albeit much smaller) at both Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Hollywood. Fans of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter can also explore the behind-the-scenes aspects of the franchise at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour – The Making of Harry Potter in both Tokyo and London’s Leavesden Studios (where the movies were actually filmed). An indoor Harry Potter theme park is also confirmed to open in the future at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Now, yet another immersive experience is set to open – this time in North Texas!

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience is coming to Little Elm on October 28, just a 15-minute drive away from where Universal Studios plans on opening its new $550 million “one-of-a-kind theme park” in Frisco.

Every evening from Monday to Sunday, Guests can follow an interactive, lit-up trail through the Forbidden Forest – the ominous woods located outside Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Guests will be able to witness iconic moments from the Harry Potter movies, as well as come face-to-face with magical creatures from the series, such as Buckbeak the Hippogriff and Nifflers.

A nighttime woodland trail experience filled with magical creatures and wizarding wonders from the Harry Potter™ and Fantastic Beasts™ films. Set in a beautiful woodland, this experience has been brought to life by award-winning theatrical designers and experiential creators. Find your nearest city and enjoy Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience now!

Themed Harry Potter food, beverages, and merchandise will also be available, including Butterbeer as sold at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Similar experiences were previously held in the United Kingdom, Belgium, as well as Westchester, New York, and Leesburg, Virginia. Tickets are now available for the Little Elm experience on the Forbidden Forest website, with tickets starting at $63 for adults and $53 for children.

What detail from the world of Harry Potter would you most like to experience? Let us know in the comments!