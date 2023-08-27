Entire Disney World Land Remains Shut Down Indefinitely

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort, it’s always good to know what closures might be facing you.

Over the course of a year, many Disney World attractions close down for days– sometimes weeks and months– at a time for needed refurbishments. Depending on what time of year you go, any Disney World attraction could be closed for refurbishment or even for maintenance, even without being scheduled ahead of time.

If you’re planning a trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” you should know that most rides are open and ready for guests. Haunted Mansion just finished a small refurbishment over a period of days earlier this month. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is currently under construction as Splash Mountain has closed down permanently. However, it should be noted that one land remains closed indefinitely, and we don’t currently have a good answer on when it might reopen, at least not an official answer from Disney.

When thinking about lands inside Walt Disney World Resort, your mind naturally goes to iconic lands at Magic Kingdom Park.

Inspired by exotic locales and the spirit of adventure, Adventureland features attractions like the Jungle Cruise, a riverboat tour through various jungles, Pirates of the Caribbean, and much more. Frontierlnad hosts attractions such as Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and will be home to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure when it opens in “late 2024,” assuming that a major change doesn’t happen before then.

Fantasyland, located in the middle of Magic Kingdom, features beloved Disney classics, such as Peter Pan’s Flight, “it’s a small world”, the iconic Cinderella Castle, and much more. Liberty Square, of course, is home to the iconic Haunted Mansion that we mentioned earlier. And, finally, Tomorrowland features attractions such as Space Mountain, TRON Lightcycle / Run, Carousel of Progress, and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, but Magic Kingdom isn’t the only Disney theme park divided into lands.

As a matter of fact, Disney lays out each of its theme parks– including Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT– with distinguishable lands. The most notable of these, at least in terms of major changes, is EPCOT.

EPCOT has been under construction for the last several years. Though the work on Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, is almost complete, there remains an entire land closed off to guests that hasn’t been given much of an update.

Recently, Twitter account @bioreconstruct gave us an updated look at the World Celebration Neighborhood at EPCOT, which remains shut down as construction continues.

Aerial overview of World Celebration in EPCOT.

Aerial overview of World Celebration in EPCOT. pic.twitter.com/vnhuHSPPuA — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 27, 2023

As we can see, there are new awnings placed in the land– which will be used for Communicore Plaza– and there is more development. The area was once nothing but dirt, and now we are starting to see structures erected, which is great news for Disney Park fans hoping the area might open in the near future.

Disney shared in the past that World Celebration would open in 2023, but nothing has been said recently. Journey of Water– which is part of World Nature– is expected to open to the public in a matter of weeks, as Disney Cast Members previews are already happening, but we’ll have to wait and see about World Celebration, which is further behind.

When finished, the new area will have a statue dedicated to Walt Disney himself.

What do you think of the construction happening at Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!