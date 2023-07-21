Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Settled Against The Walt Disney Company

Disney settled a lawsuit after reaching an out-of-court agreement. It impacts every member of the class, with the finalization of the procedure having massive ripple effects for Disney and beyond.

Disney’s Magic Key Lawsuit

The lawsuit itself was against Disneyland for its Magic Key Holder program. It alleged that the Walt Disney Company deceived those who bought an unlimited park access pass. Instead, the magic key holder groups were blocked to favor those who bought a day pass to the Disney park.

Started by a long-time Disney customer, the claims allege that Walt Disney Parks and Resorts sold her a Dream Key pass for $1,399. The understanding was that there would be no blocked times for entrance to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

Fast Settlement Process for Disney Lawsuit

The magic key lawsuit was filed in Orange County Superior Court because the total damages for the class would exceed $5,000,000. The original number was the value that Walt Disney Parks earned off this annual pass feature. According to an update on the Disney Magic Key lawsuit, an in-person mediation declared the matter settled.

This is big news, especially since it would let Ms. Nielson and the Disneyland Resort settle without a messy court case. It’s impressive since Class Actions can take years and drain the resources of participants.

Other Disney Lawsuits

Disney regularly faces legal issues, with the magic key being one of the many lawsuits it encounters regularly. The theme park reservation feature didn’t go as planned, and litigation is the go-to solution for both the claimant and Disneyland park, with a whole legal team unto itself.

Other issues include Class Action lawsuits for wage gap disparity across gender lines and litigation regarding Reedy Creek. Yet another Class Action lawsuit is the allegations of shareholder deception. Taken together, it puts Disney in a tough position.

The Disneyland Magic Key lawsuit has been settled following an in-person mediation yesterday. Both parties have until August 31 to finalize terms of the settlement. https://t.co/f6ZndMIjFh pic.twitter.com/q08jKvUHxC — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 20, 2023

Disney Settles Lawsuit, Deadline August 31

Disney supporters with a vested interest in the lawsuit can be happy; the key holder mishaps were unfortunate, but there is a resolution around the corner. The recent agreement is that Dream Key Holders will settle the lawsuit for the whole class.

This means that the Class Action deadline for finalization is August 31. That’s when the final agreements must be ironed out, per the mediation. Any further hearings have been set aside with no schedule to resume. It’s promising headway for those Dream Key pass holders who made magic key reservations and had a bad experience.

