New Alternative Transportation Opens in Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort has just introduced a new alternative way to navigate the massive Florida property.

Due to the sheer size of Walt Disney World, it’s important that guests become acquainted with the many different ways Disney allows guests to navigate the resort. The most famous method of transportation in Walt Disney World is the iconic Monorail system, which carries guests to and from Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, as well as several hotels across the property. The original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California also features a Monorail, as does the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The newest form of navigation is the Walt Disney World Skyliner, which not only allows quick transport between EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios but also gives guests a bird’s-eye view of the parks and resort.

However, there are other methods of navigation in Walt Disney World, some of which are not even connected to The Walt Disney Company at all. Guests are able to book rides through the Lyft and Minnie Van services as well as use the popular rideshare service Uber.

Speaking of rideshare, EPCOT just upgraded its transportation to include this handy feature.

Guests visiting EPCOT at Walt Disney World can now utilize rideshare service to get to and from the theme park. This will no doubt allow more guests to navigate the theme park more easily as they enjoy their vacation at “The Most magical Place on Earth.” This was recently confirmed by @MickeyTravels on X (Twitter), who shared a video of the new designated rideshare area and signage.

As we stated earlier, guests could already take advantage of the Walt Disney World Skyliner and Monorial at EPCOT, as well as bus and ferry transportation.

EPCOT itself has been undergoing a lot of change recently, with a massive renovation starting several years ago.

In the wake of this construction, we’ve seen multiple areas close and reopen as new and exciting destinations. In 2022, EPCOT received its very first roller coaster with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This attraction features Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy as they embark on a mission to, well, guard the galaxy.

In October, EPCOT will be home to another new attraction, this time themed to Disney’s Moana franchise. This attraction, called Journey of Water Inspired by Moana, will allow guests to walk through a stunning outdoor location and interact with water in brand-new ways. Walt Disney Imagineering has been hard at work on this new experience for quite some time, so we’re incredibly excited for it to finally open.

Do you enjoy EPCOT? What’s your favorite way to get around Walt Disney World?